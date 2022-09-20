VIRGINIA — Age turned out to be the somewhat simple solution for Matt Cameron to find success at the Twelfth Step House in Virginia.
Cameron first entered the Twelfth Step House as a 19-year-old and then again as a 20-year-old and wasn’t ready to accept what the program at the halfway house had to offer.
“I just wanted to get my (required) 90 days in,’’ Cameron, 38, said about the court-ordered treatment.
It wasn’t until about 15 years later, that Cameron embraced the Twelfth Step House and turned his life around. His third stint there was still court-ordered, but this time he was able to pick where he went.
Cameron chose the Twelfth Step House (where he is now a board member) the third time around because he knew it was something he wanted — not like when he was 19 and 20.
“I just really wanted it,’’ he said. “It was the perfect opportunity at the time.’’
—
In the midst of National Recovery Month, today will be proclaimed Twelfth Step House Day by Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe.
National Recovery Month will also be celebrated tonight at Olcott Park from 4-7 p.m.
—
Will Frederickson, chairman of the Twelfth Step House Board, said the success stories are usually those with multiple visits.
“It gives them time. People aren’t ready’’ on their first stay at the treatment center, he added.
Experiencing the staff, counselors and clients “just brings people back,’’ according to Frederickson. Those ordered to use the halfway house (which usually houses 16) realize sobriety is a much more fulfilling life, he added.
“If you’re not enjoying’’ the time at Twelfth Step House “you’re not going to stay sober,’’ said Executive Director Zachery Opsahl. The clients have to eventually realize “your best day sober is gonna be better than your best day high.’’
After graduating from the house, Opsahl said he sees people “coming back to have a meal or hold group or just say ‘Hi’ to the guys.’’
The Twelfth Step House offers a three-phase program, which includes holding groups to help learn life skills, including banking, cooking and finding work.
“They don’t know the right way to go about things,’’ Opsahl said.
The house also provides short-term housing, sober living, substance abuse counseling, peer recovery coaching, individual and group counseling, relapse groups, along with Alcoholics Anonymous and/or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
“This place gives you the tools to succeed,’’ Cameron said.
Frederickson said one of the big keys is the Twelfth Step House is an “enjoyable place’’ that is “notched down and relaxed.’’
That helps because “early recovery is a lonely process,’’ according to Frederickson. “You don’t know what to do with yourself.’’
The chairman of the board considers Cuffe’s proclamation on Tuesday an honor to the Twelfth Step House for 44 years of service. “It was real gracious of him.’’
Frederickson has been involved with the house since the beginning and is always running across people who have been there.
“There’s just something incredible about what happens to people here.’’
“Being here with 15 other guys teaches you how to socialize with others,’’ Cameron added, which is needed because they have so much new freedom after being incarcerated.
Opsahl said staying at the house starts with a buddy system and the residents aren’t “thrown to the wolves. It’s kind of like mentorship.’’
Ironically, a lot of those who just want to be there for 90 days and quickly leave later find they want to start a mentorship themselves.
The same could be said for Cameron.
“I was on the wrong side of the fence for a long time,’’ he said, before turning things around with the help of the house.
—
Frederickson said the Twelfth Step House started with funds from Chuck Haley, and Jerry Chinn and Dave Allen were the first counselors.
“I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude for the work they put in,’’ he said.
Cameron credited former Director Kris Wagner and counselor Dave Wagner with helping him through the process, which included giving him a car seat for his second child. He called them “amazing.’’
With all the work done by residents and staff, graduations are typically held every month.
“We’re just a stop on their journey,’’ Opsahl said, but “seeing people graduate is the whole reason we’re here,’’ Opsahl said.
