Honor comes during National Recovery Month

12 Step House Board Chair Will Frederickson, Board Member Matthew Cameron and Executive Director Zachery Opsahl stand in front of the program's residential treatment home in Virginia Monday afternoon.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — Age turned out to be the somewhat simple solution for Matt Cameron to find success at the Twelfth Step House in Virginia.

Cameron first entered the Twelfth Step House as a 19-year-old and then again as a 20-year-old and wasn’t ready to accept what the program at the halfway house had to offer.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments