TOWER — Jessica Holmes has been an avid hunter since she was a child and she knew at a young age that she wanted to take her passion for the outdoors and do something positive with it.
But it wasn’t until her hands-on-learning experience at Vermilion Community College, and her first internship with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, that Holmes really understood the possibilities in front of her.
“My family — specifically my father — had me in the deer stand before I could walk. He instilled the passion for the outdoors (and) wildlife in me at a very early age,” Holmes said. “(My) first DNR job was as a wildlife intern at the Eveleth DNR office. I got my first taste of what this field looked like and loved it.”
That’s where she met Tom Rusch, the former longtime DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower Area, who retired last November.
And as fate would have it, last week Holmes took over his old job, becoming the new Wildlife Manager for the Tower Area.
“Tom did a great job connecting with stakeholders, media, and the general public. I hope to continue this communication. It is important that people’s voices are heard,” Holmes said. “Tom was also very passionate about our local deer populations and habitat. He drove home the importance of adequate habitat, specially during winter, (that) will be the key to sustainable populations. I have big shoes to fill but (I am) very excited for this new role.”
Rusch, who was the wildlife manager in Tower for 18 years, said Holmes will do a great job.
“Jess will be an excellent DNR wildlife manager. She has all the skills, knowledge, work experience and background to do the job well,” he said. “In addition to an impressive resume, she has excellent people skills and a strong work ethic. She knows the Iron Range, the people and is an avid hunter and angler.”
—
Holmes describes herself as a “lifetime and avid outdoors woman,” who loves to hunt, fish, backpack and camp.
She also likes to fly.
According to a recent story in “Minnesota Flyer,” in 2017 Holmes became the first female pilot to fly for the Minnesota DNR, something she has continued to do ever since.
According to the story, “Her initial goal was wildlife management. To get started, she earned an associate degree from Vermilion Community College in Ely. That’s where Jessica had an epiphany.
“Vermilion students got to assist a local biologist who tracked wolves with airplanes revealing to Holmes a ‘whole new world where you could work as a biologist from the air.’”
Despite being afraid of heights, the story continues, her next move was “to the University of Minnesota Crookston, where Holmes earned a double major in Natural Resources Aviation and Wildlife Management,” after earning an Associate of Science degree from VCC in Wildlife Management and a minor in Wildlife Ecology.
She graduated with a commercial pilot’s certificate from the U of M-Crookston, including the prerequisite tailwheel endorsement and then went to Georgia to become a certified flight instructor.
After working for a stint as a wildlife technician with the Alaska Department of Fish and game, the Iron Range native soon returned to Minnesota, taking a DNR job as Wildlife Lake Specialist with the Shallow Lakes Program in 2011 out of Detroit Lakes.
However, with a constant yearning to return to northeastern Minnesota, Holmes eventually accepted the assistant area manager position in Tower, a job she held for five years under Rusch.
For the past 3 years, she worked as the assistant area wildlife manager (NR Spec Sr Wildlife) in the Grand Rapids work area in a temp unclassified position.
Applying for Rusch’s former position was an easy decision, she said, “due to the location of this position and my strong desire to make a difference.”
“This position was a dream goal of mine,” Holmes said, adding that her familiarity with the area will be beneficial. “I think being from the Iron Range will help me understand the perspective of hunters and non-hunters alike. I live, work, and recreate here so I can see the concerns and truly hope to make a difference.”
—
“Wildlife management is very rewarding work,” Holmes said. For example, “implementing habitat projects and seeing the area used by the species you were targeting is one of the most rewarding aspects of this job.”
But that’s just part of what motivates her.
Besides being a hunter and recreationalist and wanting to make a difference, she enjoys participating in the annual aerial moose survey and working with partners on habitat projects, she also has an eye on the future.
“Hearing the stories about a child’s first deer hunt or bagging their first ruffed grouse inspires me to continue this great work for future generations,” Holmes said.
And she has her finger on the pulse of some of the main issues facing the area including habitat management specifically for deer management.
“They are depending on larger tracts of mature conifer forests with browse availability to survive our harsh northern Minnesota winters,” she said. “These areas need to provide food and resting areas with adequate snow shelter.”
Other issues she sees as priority are climate change, disease management and hunter recruitment and retention.
Holmes also said she has plans to get out and meet with local hunters, stakeholders, and wildlife groups in the near future.
“Once I get my feet under me, yes, I intend on meeting with local sportsman chapters that we have historically met with. Additionally, once up to full staff capacity we will have the ability to engage more frequently in local meetings,” she said, adding that listening to constituents and being a sounding board for concerns from the public, along with working with partners to implement habitat projects are keys to success.
