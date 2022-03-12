COOK — Just like in NASCAR, the motto for the KCPRO-East snowmobile racers is to “turn left and go fast!’’
Kids Championship Power Racing Organization-East — ice oval racing for ages 4-17 — will be doing just that today as they hold their last race of the season on the Cook end of Lake Vermilion.
Tiffany and Brandon McCormick of Cook, race host and parents of 8-year-old racer Brexton McCormick, highly recommended the sport for anyone that wants to participate or watch.
“The kids love it,’’ Brandon McCormick said in a telephone interview. “They love playing between races’’ also.
McCormick said his son got involved two years ago through a friend’s family that thought Brexton would like it. It turned out that he loved the sport and joined full-time last year.
Becoming part of KCPRO-East wasn’t too much of a stretch, because “we’ve always snowmobiled as a family,’’ Brandon said, as did Matt Holmes’ family.
Holmes, who used to race and hill climb, and his girlfriend both have sons in the KCPRO-East. Holmes’ son Owen is 4, while his girlfriend's son Brecken Cornelius is 9.
“It’s a fun sport. It’s unique. It’s fun,’’ said Tiffany. “It’s just a good family sport you can get involved in.’’
The McCormicks and many others have been racing since the season began on Jan. 8 at Crane Lake. Races were held each weekend in places from Side Lake and Strand Lake in Cotton to Fall Lake in Ely, Pike Lake in Duluth and Lake Superior in Superior.
“We travel every weekend of the circuit,’’ Tiffany said.
She added that it’s an individual sport and not a pressurized thing, even though the competitors accumulate points each race.
The youth ice racers compete in several different classes and use different sizes of sleds. The racers can also compete in different classes if they so choose.
For the last race, the moms and dads will also take to the track on their children’s sleds for a fun race.
“It’s more comical than anything,’’ Tiffany said.
Seeing the kids come together through the season is a great aspect of the series, Brandon said. “It’s just like the friendship that the kids develop’’ during their hotel weekends together.
“It’s cool to see,’’ Tiffany said. “They are so supportive of one another. It’s just a really cool bond.’’
—
Spectators are welcome at the races today, which is about eight miles north of Cook in Spring Bay, just before The Landing restaurant and bar, which is the sponsor of the event.
Racing starts at 10 a.m. and admission is free.
More information about KCPRO-East can be found on their Facebook page.
