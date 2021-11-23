Turkey, ham and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving at Servicemen’s

VIRGINIA — Veteran Jon "JP" Panian, head of the Servicemen's Club kitchen crew, said they'll once again be roasting 10 turkeys and baking 50 pounds of bone-in ham for Thanksgiving. Reservations are being taken — around 130 so far — and they're going fast.
The crew has been doing the holiday dinners for some 23 years, Panian said. The club has two convection ovens and two conventional ovens — and "a good crew," he said. A frequent volunteer at the meals, Vicky Olson, said, "I like to stay busy."
She enjoys "seeing the customers' faces and how they appreciate us doing it for them."
The dinner will be served Thursday as follows: 11 a.m. to noon is takeouts; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. is dine-in. Call 741-5332 to reserve.
The meal includes turkey and ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, pumpkin pie and coffee. The cost is $20. Everyone is welcome.
The crew is preparing 75 pounds of potatoes, about 50 pounds of canned sweet potatoes, a case of No. 10 cans of corn, dressing and cranberries. And if diners have room for it — the pie for dessert.
Chief cook Panian retired as a lieutenant in the Navy and as a captain in the Army National Guard after 20-plus years.
Before his military career, he worked aboard Navy ships as a civilian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.