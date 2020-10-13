Tug of war

Frankie Papin, 9 battles Gage Disneau, 8 on a game of tug of war during an introduction to scouting night for Virginia based pack 125 Tuesday evening in Olcott Park. The packs are concentrating on outdoor activities this fall as well as online meetings because of pandemic concerns.

 Mark Sauer

