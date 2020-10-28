President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Rochester on Friday, part of his battleground state barnstorming in the waning days of the election.
Trump, who is trailing Biden in national and many battleground state polls, is making his closing pitch to voters through a series of campaign rallies despite health risks associated with large campaign rallies.
Minnesota, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016, has been a top target for the president’s re-election efforts. Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden still leading Trump, including a KSTP/Survey USA poll published last week that showed Biden ahead by six points.
Rochester, home to the Mayo Clinic and a growing regional city, has become more diverse and trended more Democratic in recent election cycles. Two Rochester GOP state senators face well-funded challengers there: state Sens. David Senjem and Carla Nelson.
Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said the event would help the president’s prospects of winning the state.
“@realDonaldTrump’s visit on Friday will be a great boost ahead of November 3rd,” she wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to welcoming the President back to MN again! History will soon be made.”
Trump has visited Minnesota twice since voting started, holding a rally in Bemidji and later in Duluth just a day before a COVID-19 outbreak engulfed the White House, infecting Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and a bevy of top aides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.