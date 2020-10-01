“Obama closed the Iron Range and I opened it.”
“As Vice President, Joe Biden wiped out so much and that includes what he wiped in the great state of Minnesota. And we’re not going to let it happen anymore. Thousands and thousands of workers. They were all laid off. And now they’re all back.”
“But you know, they say it’s the greatest iron ore anywhere in the world and you should have it. After I put tariffs on foreign steel, the Iron Range came roaring back. But the biggest thing I did was knock out his executive order. I knocked out so many of the things that he did.”
“We protected Iron Range workers from frivolous lawsuits.”
“I opened up permitting for copper-nickel mining.”
“I strongly support the replacement of the decaying Line 3 pipeline. We’re going to replace it. It’s all done.”
“All of this was why nine mayors on the Iron Range have endorsed me over sleepy Joe Biden.”
“If Joe gets in, the radical left will shut down the Iron Range forever. It’s going to be gone. They’ll never be able to open it again. Not easy to open a thing like that.”
President Donald Trump spoke those words Wednesday night at the Duluth International Airport. Twenty-four hours after squaring off against Biden in the first presidential debate, he stopped in northern Minnesota for the third time in recent weeks to deliver a 46-minute speech packed with claims that he has resurrected iron ore mining in the region and nods to supporting proposed copper-nickel mines near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline.
His mentions of the Iron Range were warmly received from about 3,000 of his supporters who crowded at the airport hangar in 40-degree temperatures beneath light rain. Sections of the gatherings were reserved for politicians such as U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, of the Eighth Congressional District, Representatives Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn, Senate candidate Jason Lewis, state Senate candidate Julia Buria and Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, among others. Members of the United Steelworkers Local 1938 filled the nearby seats.
Standing beside Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen before the rally, Vlaisavljevic told the Mesabi Tribune that he went to the rally to “pay the president back for his support of the mining industry and the economy.”
“Things were really humming until the COVID crisis came,” he said. “...There were a lot of administrations that didn’t do much to help us until President Trump got there.”
When asked his opinion of the presidential debate, he opined that he “wasn’t too impressed with the moderator” in FOX news anchor Chris Wallace, saying he “ran it really poorly and it’s time to turn the reins to somebody else.” Looking forward, he said that he hoped Trump would “offer words of support” for the mining industry, and noted the presence of pro-Trump USW union members. “It’s their jobs,” he said. “They want consistency and that’s what they’re looking for. Not the economic roller-coaster we had when we couldn’t get any investment in the area. Stability, they see that in him.”
Earlier that day, Biden’s campaign announced endorsements from 45 leaders from northern Minnesota including current and former legislators, county commissioners, mayors, state and regional business officials, attorneys, union members and educators, among other citizens.
“When Joe Biden and Barack Obama turned the presidency over to Donald Trump, the Arrowhead Region had the highest rate of employment in 30 years,” former Eighth District Congressman Rick Nolan said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “With Biden in charge of the economic recovery, they implemented 500% tariffs on China and our region's industries were going strong.”
He continued, “Don't be fooled by Donald Trump. In a few short years he has driven our economy into the ground with his failure to manage COVID-19 and terrible trade deals. I know Joe Biden and I’ve worked with Joe Biden. Throughout his career, he has looked out for communities like the Iron Range. As president, he’ll make sure Iron Rangers are equipped to succeed in the 21st century – and make sure the community has a strong partner in the federal government.”
Biden’s campaign released a plan titled, “Made on the Iron Range: How Joe Biden Will Fight for Workers, Create Jobs, and Support Families on the Iron Range and Northeastern Minnesota.” Within a seven-page document sent to the Mesabi Tribune, his team says the plan involves “summoning a new wave of worker power and building an economy that serves the dignity of the hard-working people who make it run.”
The economic pitch to the Iron Range came about one month after six mayors from northern Minnesota endorsed Trump in late August for reelection including Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, Larry Cuffe of Virginia, John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt and Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth. The mayors opined that the Iron Range was thriving “for the first time in a long time” under the Trump administration.
The statements from the mayors were immediately refuted by USW leaders such as John Arbogast, District 11 Director Emil Ramirez and USW International President Tom Conway, who penned a letter saying that “unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth.” The endorsements also motivated hundreds of residents on the Iron Range to call for their mayors to retract their endorsements and held protests to support Biden and state candidates from the Democratic Farmer Labor Party.
Despite the backlash, the mayors also garnered support from residents who held counter-protests to show their allegiance to GOP and pro-Trump ideals in a historically blue region.
At the campaign rally, Cal Warwas told the Mesabi Tribune that he invited his fellow USW Local 1938 members and their families to drive down to Duluth from the Iron Range.
“In the Obama administration, I see a real pessimism toward American manufacturing, a real disdain for the American worker and I know they always say they support our unions but they never support our industry,” said Warwas, who is also an elected supervisor in Clinton Township. “They’re always a day late and a dollar short. They come up asking for our support after the fact. Joe Biden, for instance, he just finally discovered the Range only a couple of weeks ago.”
He noted the division between the USW leaders and members. “President Trump seems like he’s giving the American workers hope, because he actually believes in American manufacturing, in American business, American prosperity and that prosperity is for everyone not just the rich like the USW likes to say,” he said. “Our leadership likes to say that Trump only supports the wealthy, but we all work for the wealthy. So, they do well, we do well, too. That’s kind of the bottom line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.