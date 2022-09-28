VIRGINIA — The first-degree murder trial of Derek Edward Malevich is scheduled to start Feb. 27 in Sixth District Court in Virginia.
Malevich, 42, stands charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend.
Malevich allegedly fatally stabbed 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking about 16 months ago in his Virginia apartment.
He has been in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility since May 7 after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine and being sentenced to 65 months in prison.
Including jury selection, the trial is scheduled to go until March 17.
Malevich is accused of stabbing Bicking to death in May 2021 inside his apartment before fleeing the scene and calling 911 to report the incident. He was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder.
Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14, 2021, inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
Malevich was arrested on the drug charge three days earlier — on May 11, 2021 — as he was walking in downtown Virginia. He was detained at Third Avenue South and Second Street South, according to the criminal complaint, and was found to have a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband.
The felony indictment filed in February charged Malevich with first-degree murder for causing the premeditated death of Bicking; and first-degree murder for engaging in a past pattern of domestic abuse upon the victim and causing her death while committing domestic abuse.
Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Malevich also faces a 2020 domestic abuse case at trial that alleges he threw Bicking up against a wall, punched her in the head three times and “choked” her for about 15 seconds before not leaving the scene for more than an hour, the criminal complaint in the matter said.
The 2020 case includes a felony count of domestic assault by strangulation (count I) and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault (count II). Count I carries a maximum sentence of three years and/or $5,000, while count II has a maximum sentence of 90 days and/or $1,000.
