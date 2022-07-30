HIBBING — A jury trial is set to begin for a suspect accused of murdering a 38-year-old woman in 1986 at her home in Chisholm.
In April, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, with two counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.
Three days are slated for jury selection, starting Monday and the trial is scheduled to run through Aug. 19.
The defendent, Carbo, is facing life in prison if he is convicted of murdering Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986.
Carbo was arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with murdering Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986 after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
The trial was originally set for June 1 and was recessed for two months to allow the defense to review additional discovery evidence.
Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday on July 22 handed down an order denying the state’s motion of May 11 to admit Spreigl evidence of the defendant’s prior convictions for burglary in the first and second degree and the state’s motion to admit Spreigl evidence of defense allegedly peeping through a window of a female classmate, according to court documents. Spreigl Evidence is evidence of other crimes or bad acts, other than those related to the current case.
The investigation into the more than 35-year-old cold case led authorities to Carbo after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene.
Daugherty was found dead in her residence on July 16, 1986. Court records say the mother of two had been sexually assaulted and died of manual strangulation.
Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail and bail remains at $1 million.
At the time of his arrest, Carbo’s case was the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
