Trial delayed in Chisholm cold case

VIRGINIA — A Sixth District Court Judge has ordered a short continuance in the trial of a Chisholm man accused of killing a 38 year-old woman in her home in Chisholm more than three decades ago.
At a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Robert C. Friday ordered a June 6 start date (moved from June 1) for the trial of Michael Allen Carbo Jr., 54, and said he would then allow an opportunity for his defense to identify a reason to reschedule beyond that. Friday said he would also address a previous request by Carbo’s legal team for a pretrial release at that time.
Carbo was arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with murdering Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986 after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
He was originally charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but last month a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr.with two counts of first degree murder, according to court records.
He is now facing life in prison if convicted.
Last week the Public Defender’s Office filed a motion by the defense to request Carbo Jr. be released from pretrial custody and for his case to be continued, citing the timing of discovery materials.
While inventorying taped cassettes found with evidence at the Chisholm Police Department earlier this month, several reports and transcripts were found that are dated the same or in proximity to the cassette tapes.
“It is unknown at this time by (Chisholm Police Chief Vern) Manner if these reports and transcripts are part of the entire case file that was stored at the MN BCA,” it states in court documents filed on Tuesday by the State. “Therefore, the information will be downloaded to a media file and sent to the attorneys in this case.”
Documents found at the police department were scanned onto a jump drive and delivered to the County Attorney, according to the document.
Additional cassette tapes and documents regarding the investigation were located in a locked, dry storage area at the BCA State Fleet Building in Arden Hills, Minn., it states.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Friday heard from the defense on potential discovery violations.
The judge said he felt the State didn’t do anything intentional to delay discovery.
Friday talked about the difficult position of being one week away from the original trial date of June 1 without knowing what is on the tapes, adding that it could possibly be nothing, or it could be “the smoking gun.”
The County Attorney’s office supported a continuance in court papers filed on Tuesday.
“The State reluctantly concedes that continuance is the appropriate remedy to prevent prejudice,” it states. “The State vehemently opposes the Defendant's release,”
—
The investigation into the more than 35-year-old cold case led authorities to Carbo after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene.
Daugherty was found dead in her residence on July 16, 1986. Court records say the mother of two had been sexually assaulted and died of manual strangulation.
Carbo remains in the St. Louis County Jail and bail remains at $1 million.
At the time of his arrest, Carbo’s case was the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
