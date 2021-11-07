CHISHOLM — Motorists traveling between Chisholm and Hibbing along Highway 169 can expect traffic delays, starting Monday, as part of a 500-kilovolt transmission line relocation project.
Xcel Energy is in the process of moving about three miles of a 500-kilovolt transmission line near Chisholm, which will allow the Hibbing Taconite Company to expand its mining operations to the east, according to Matt Lindstrom, a senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy.
Lindstrom said crews will be using helicopters to install the actual lines across Highway 169 this coming week.
“We’re working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol to manage traffic along Highway 169 when this work is being conducted and delays to drivers should be brief - we estimate less than 10 minutes,” Lindstrom said.
Lindstrom said the project is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 10, depending on weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.