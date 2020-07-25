Training in the park

Range East Martial Arts students go thorugh a workout Wednesday evening in Virginia's Olcott Park. The school's indoor facilities can't be used because of COVID-19 restrictions for head instructor Justin Koivisto has split classes into video links so students can train at home and outdoor sessions when the weather permits. New classes will start at the end of August and training methods will be adapted to work with health conditions at the time.
