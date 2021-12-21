HOYT LAKES — Jim Koepke of Hoyt Lakes says his little town "is really hopping these days," and the latest venture will be "a race that winds through the Superior National Forest."
The Catholic Diocese of Duluth is sponsoring three trail races, a Marathon/Half-Marathon/5K on Saturday, July 30.
Koepke said, "I am reminded that Grandma's Marathon started out with a couple hundred runners and now has several thousand participants every year. Maybe we can't equal those numbers, but we will sure try."
Registration began Dec. 15. Go to the Diocese website, www.dioceseduluth.org/marriage-and-family-life.
Entry fee for the marathon is $65, half-marathon $45 and 5K $25 (younger than 12 free).
"We want to let people know about this event now so they can make their plans to attend and begin training," Koepke said. "The main purpose of the event is to provide a healthy, fun, family-friendly event in Northern Minnesota."
Proceeds will go to scholarships for Catholic schools. "The Catholic Diocese of Duluth is proud to present the first Duluth Diocese Adventure Marathon!" reads a flyer from the Duluth Diocese. "This is a fun, healthy event for all ages. Come and celebrate in the great outdoors of the Superior National Forest! The race takes place in the great northern Minnesota city of Hoyt Lakes on the Mesabi Iron Range. Marathon and half-marathon start is 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m. There is an 8-hour time limit for all races."
This is a trail race, planners say. It will take place on dirt trails and gravel roads. The start is at the Hoyt Lakes Community Center. There will be free parking and free primitive camping near the start line on Friday night.
About one mile away on Whitewater Lake is Fisherman’s Point Campground with flush toilets and showers. This campground does charge a nightly fee. There are motels in Hoyt Lakes, Aurora and other nearby cities.
There will be aid stations every 5 or 6 miles. Planners said, "Given the wilderness we are working with, it will be difficult to position them at regular intervals."
Planners added, "This will take place in the wilderness.
You might see deer, wolves, coyotes, moose and black bears. Or, you might not see anything but mosquitoes. (We did have a Bigfoot sighting a few years ago. Seriously.) Please be respectful of all wildlife and do not approach. These animals are not tame and can be very dangerous."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.