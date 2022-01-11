HIBBING — A traffic stop last Thursday by the Hibbing Police Department led to the arrest of and detainment of a 20 year-old woman after law enforcement officers, with the help of K9 Chase, discovered a backpack full of illegal drugs in the vehicle including cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana wax and methamphetamine.
Kassidy S. Warmbold, who was listed on the complaint as “homeless,” appeared in Sixth District Court in Hibbing Monday where she was formally charged with felony level drug charges, according to the Hibbing Police Department.
She has been charged with one count of 1st degree felony drug possession (50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine), which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine for a first violation and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, that each carry a five-year maximum sentence and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to a police complaint, at 1:06 a.m. on Jan. 6, an officer with the Hibbing Police Department stopped a vehicle in the area of 26th Street West in Hibbing for traffic violations, including a cracked windshield and failing to signal 100 feet before a turn.
During his interactions with three occupants of the vehicle, the officer observed a roll of aluminum foil in the back seat of the vehicle, which he knew to commonly be used to ingest or package controlled substances, it states in the complaint.
In a search of the vehicle, with the aid of K-9 Chase, the officer discovered a black backpack on the back seat of the floor of the vehicle. Inside the backpack, he found a bottle of ibuprofen prescribed to Warmbold.
He continued the search of the bag and found numerous “drug-related items,” including a baggie that contained a substance the officer believed to be methamphetamine, and based on this discovery, the defendant was taken into custody.
Once at the police department, the officer itemized the contents of the backpack, which contained a wallet containing multiple cards belonging to Warmbold, and a driver’s license belonging to another female, according to the complaint.
The backpack also allegedly contained 2.5 grams of cocaine; 4 grams of suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms); 15 grams of suspected marijuana wax; and a ziplock bag containing 58 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, the officer found a number of smaller baggies and a scale, according to the complaint. The items were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing.
No information was provided as to her next court appearance.
