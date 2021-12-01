Tradition of new-look Giftstock continues on

Twenty-four years ago, Giftstock was created to help provide toys for area children at Christmas.
Young school-age singers and other performers gathered each December and collected donations for the Salvation Army, which in turn gave out toys to local kids from qualifying families.
While the singing portion had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, funds are still being raised in the Giftstock tradition. The last musical event was held in 2019.
“We’ve already gotten a generous amount of donations’’ since a campaign letter went out at the end of October/early November, said Mary Jo Ralston, who is on the Giftstock Board of Directors.
Ralston said the annual shopping event to pick out the toys is slated for next week. Shortly after that, the gifts will be delivered to the Salvation Army, where they will be distributed.
---
Giftstock was created in 1995 by the Range Jaycees to help provide toys for area kids at Christmas, according to a recent Giftstock ad in the Mesabi Tribune. When the Jaycees disbanded, the cause was taken over in 1999 by Giftstock, Inc. and a Board of Directors ran a great event until 2019.
“It is estimated that more than $600,000 in donations for the Salvation Army was raised by Gifstock during this time.’’ The total included toys, cash and in-kind donations to the Range Jaycees (1995-98) and Giftstock, Inc. (a non-profit 501(c) tax exempt corporation) from 1999-2020.
Giftstock plans to continue the fundraising campaign in years to come, but possibly bringing back the event’s music portion when the pandemic is over is questionable, Ralston said.
The in-person music event was “very popular at one point,’’ she said, but had waned a bit in the last few years. She attributes that to so many other things going on and so many other opportunities to donate for basically the same cause.
“We found our donations and attendance at the event slipping a little bit. We’re not sure what the future holds, but we will still be raising funds regardless of whether we hold the event again.’’
“It’s a little disheartening we don’t have the musical end of it,’’ said Giftstock Board member Shannon Gunderson. “But I still feel raising the money is important. The kids still need Christmas to happen.’’
“I do miss the musical and having my kids get ready to play their Christmas songs,’’ she said. “There’s a lot about that I miss.’’
Gunderson looks forward to picking out the gifts each year with her fellow board members.
“It is such a joy when we actually go shopping for the toys’’ at local stores.
Once the toys are purchased, they are brought to the Salvation Army. A gift shop is set up there and the families (vetted by Salvation Army) “can go through and pick out what they need for their children.’’
---
Donations have been coming in at a regular rate this year, Ralston said.
“I think people like to donate and especially to something that’s a local cause. They know their money is staying in the area.’’
Seeing the donations continue to come in warmed Gunderson’s heart.
“Amen and thank you to that people. I just think the bottom line is that the kids still need toys. … They need to have a Christmas happen. If we can help out, I feel really good about that.’’
---
For those interested in donating to Giftstock, make checks payable to:
Giftstock, Inc.
c/o Mary Jo Ralston
320 Chestnut Street
Virginia, MN 55792
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.