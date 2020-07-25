Tradehome manager sees positive future for store

VIRGINIA — When Seth Loeffler was in high school, he landed a part time job at the Tradehome shoe store in his hometown of Hibbing. He went on to.trained for an assistant manager position at Tradehome’s Bemidji store. And then on September 27, 2001, a date he remembers fondly, he was promoted to manage the Tradehome location in Virginia’s Thunderbird Mall.
Today, more than 20 years after his start at the company, he still loves his career and talking Tradehome -- and cherishes being in Virginia.
“[Tradehome] tried to move me,” Loeffler, 43, told the Mesabi Tribune in a recent phone interview. “But this is my town, these are my people, I like talking to people and this is the place I love.”
His family lives here. His wife, Renee Teman Loeffler, is from Virginia. Together they have two children, and he has a daughter from a previous relationship. Renee Loeffler’s parents live in Virginia and his parents in Buhl.
Loeffler explained how mall traffic in recent years had been “the worst” he’s ever seen. ”Now it’s rebounding pretty nicely, and we’ve got stores coming in [and we’re] really turned the corner like back in the day,” he added. “It’s headed in the right direction.”
“I get people from all over the Range — Virginia, Hibbing, Ely, Eveleth, a lot of people from the highway going to their cabins,” he said. “It’s a good location in the mall — there’s Bath and Body and Up North (nearby businesses). I love it, it’s perfect.”
Loeffler said he has been “blessed with good employees” who show enthusiasm for the job and for the products sold. “You have good people and treat them really well.”
Founded in 1921, Tradehome Shoes is an employee-owned retail footwear company based in Minnesota. There are currently 110 retail stores in 21 states.
“Friends Al Mains and Cecil Ginsberg were looking for a business opportunity,” the company writes on its website. “They found a man who was looking for investors for his shoe stores, and their chief competition was mail order operations like Montgomery Wards and Sears Roebuck. To encourage people to shop in the local community, they thought of the name Trade At Home. Then they shortened it to one word: Tradehome.”
Tradehome was family-owned until 1999. “They had about 67 stores — now it is doubled,” Loeffler said, adding that six employees acquired the company and now run 120 stores. Five years ago he became a part owner of the company.
As for brands, Tradehome offers many from Adidas, Baretraps and Birkenstock, Clarks, Dansko and Dr. Martens, Ecco, Florsheim, Georgia Boot, IZOD and Jellypop and Keen to Merrell, Minnetonka Moccasin, New Balance and Nike, Pikolinos and Puma, Rieker, Skechers, Sorel, Timberland, Tom’s Shoes, Under Armour and Vionic -- and lots more.
“We give full service,” Loeffler said. “I really like helping people find what they need, rather than just selling them something. Customers have concerns with proper footwear as they get older, and he likes to help them.
Hours at the store are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 218-749-6150.
