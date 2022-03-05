ORR — A logging truck struck eight fuel pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA in Orr Friday afternoon and caused substantial damage, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1:45 p.m., area first responders and law enforcement responded to the report of a tractor-trailer damaging the gas pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA. It was reported that a logging type, tractor-trailer, which was loaded with full-length timbers continued northbound on Highway 53 after damaging the pumps. The tractor-trailer was located a few miles north of Orr on Highway 53 and stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office news release said.
“Upon speaking with the tractor-trailer driver, he indicated that he was unaware that he’d struck anything. Upon further investigation and reviewing video surveillance it was determined that the logs hanging beyond the end of the trailer are what struck a total of eight fuel pumps, causing substantial damage. At this time the incident is being investigated as an accident and no charges have been filed against the driver.’’
The news release stated, it was determined that an automatic, internal, shutoff system installed in the refueling system prevented any gas from leaking, as a result of damages sustained to the gas pumps during the incident.
Pelican Bay IGA’s refueling capabilities have been affected by this incident. However repairs are underway.
The incident remains under investigation by the St Louis County Sheriff's Office.
