VIRGINIA — A Tower man was arraigned on three felony charges Friday after a shooting was reported by the Bois Forte Police Department Thursday and a suspect was later arrested in Virginia following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.
Rustin Kent Hartland, 44, of Tower was charged in Sixth District Court in Virginia for first-degree driving while impaired, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (at speeds up to 50 mph), according to the criminal complaint.
The Virginia Police Department first heard dispatch air a call to Bois Forte Police around 1:30 p.m. regarding a person with a gun. About 2 p.m., Virginia Police pulled the call and read a comment stating: “Poss shooting incident-witness observed Rustin Hartland pull into 1202 White Pine and walk towards back. She then heard a series of three shots. She heard Rustin yell, ‘John!!’ and he took off in the motor vehicle soon minutes after,’’ court documents said.
Around 3:25 p.m., a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant advised that the suspect may have traveled to Virginia in a green Nissan SUV. Five minutes later, Virginia Police located a man, later identified as Hartland, in the driver’s seat of a matching vehicle in the alley behind 201 Fourth Street South in Virginia.
The Virginia Police lieutenant trained his gun on Hartland and ordered him to put his hands in the air, However, Hartland did not comply, started the vehicle and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.
The suspect went northbound on First Avenue and continued at speeds reaching 50 mph, driving on the wrong side of the road and ignoring two stop signs before turning northbound on Third Avenue, where he again drove on the wrong side of the road. Hartland continued into the Rouchleau Apartments parking lot, drove over a curb and struck another vehicle on Ninth Street North, court documents say. There were no reported injuries at the time of the accident, a VPD news release said Thursday.
“Officers pulled defendant from the driver's seat. Defendant's eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and his speech appeared slurred. Defendant provided a blood sample pursuant to a search warrant. The results are pending,’’ according to the criminal complaint.
A detective on the case later returned to where the pursuit began and walked the path of the pursuit. He found a .380 caliber handgun at First Avenue South and the Third Street alley intersection with a full loaded magazine and a chambered round, court documents say.
Hartland, who cannot possess a firearm, also has prior convictions including felony DWI in 2015 and threats and a crime of violence in 2007, the complaint states.
The Bois Forte Police Department could not be reached for further comment.
