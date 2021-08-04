VIRGINIA — A Tower man accused of fleeing police after a shooting made his initial appearance in district court on Monday.
The man, Rustin Kent Hartland, 44, was charged with first-degree driving while impaired, felon in possession of ammunition or firearm and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to documents filed in the Sixth District Court in Virginia.
As of Tuesday, Hartland remained booked in the county jail without the opportunity for bail. Prosecutors told the Mesabi Tribune that he has been scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Aug. 9.
According to court documents, the Virginia Police Department dispatch said they had received a call to Bois Forte Police around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 about an individual with a gun.
At about 2 p.m. that day, officers said they pulled the call and read a comment, “Poss shooting incident-witness observed Rustin Hartland pull into 1202 White Pine and walk towards back. She then heard a series of three shots. She heard Rustin yell, ‘John!!’ and he took off in the motor vehicle soon minutes after,” the court documents read.
At 3:25 p.m., a St. Louis County sheriff’s lieutenant said he advised that the suspect, Hartland, may have driven to Virginia in a green Nissan SUV, the court documents read. Five minutes later, police officers in Virginia said they located Hartland in the driver’s seat of an apparently matching vehicle in the alley behind 201 Fourth Street South, in a residential neighborhood in Virginia.
A Virginia police officer said they trained their gun on Hartland and ordered him to put his hands in the air, the court documents read. The officer said that Hartland did not comply, started the vehicle and drove eastbound at a high rate of speed.
Police said Hartland drove northbound on First Avenue and reached speeds up to 50 mph as he navigated the wrong side of the road and ignored two stop signs, according to a Virginia Police Department news release issued at the time of the incident. They said he turned northbound on Third Avenue, where he drove on the wrong side of the road, before continuing into the Rouchleau Apartments’ parking lot, drove over a curb and crashed into a vehicle on Ninth Street North.
“Officers pulled defendant from the driver's seat,” the court documents read. “Defendant's eyes appeared bloodshot and watery, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and his speech appeared slurred. Defendant provided a blood sample pursuant to a search warrant.”
A detective in Virginia said they later returned to the start of the car chase and walked the path of the pursuit, the court documents read. They said he found a .380 handgun at First Avenue South and Third Street alley intersection with a full-loaded magazine and a chambered round.
Minnesota public court records show that Hartland has been convicted of several felony charges, including DWI and theft in 2015, driving while impaired in 2009 and terroristic threats/reckless disregard risk and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in 2007.
