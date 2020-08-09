EVELETH — The message from organizers of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau’s Spirit of Hospitality Awards: if there was ever a year to honor local hospitality workers, this is it.
In fact, if the number of current nominees for the 9th annual awards is any indication, the program is shaping up to have more candidates this year than in its history.
Jane Serrano, who conceived the idea in 2012 to honor the often unrecognized efforts of hospitality employees, said the COVID-19 pandemic has probably played a part in the public’s desire to acknowledge industry workers.
After all, they are the hotel, restaurant, bar and retail employees who have been hit hard — one way or another — by the pandemic. They are the “frontline” workers who have been out there bagging groceries, stocking shelves, cooking food, cleaning rooms and checking guests in throughout the health crisis. Or, they are the workers whose jobs were put on hold when sectors of the industry were closed or operating at limited capacity.
Nominations for the awards began coming in months ago, and there are already 65 nominees, with the nomination deadline running through the end of September.
A record 90 workers were nominated last year, and 80 the year before, said Beth Pierce, director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, a nonprofit destination marketing organization based in Eveleth, serving the communities of Hoyt Lakes, Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Chisholm, Hibbing and Embarrass.
The only problem — how exactly to recognize the nominees and winners this year.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s sad that we can’t honor our nominees with a traditional awards ceremony,” Pierce said. “They are working harder than ever to keep our guests safe during these challenging times.”
During a regular year, nominees and their guests are treated to an evening of live music, a social hour, dinner, and an awards ceremony in the fall.
The event has already been pushed back to January, Pierce noted. She and other committee members are brainstorming ideas of how to replace the traditional ceremony with a memorable alternative.
The ceremony could simply be a gathering where nominees are seated in an auditorium and the winners walk onto the stage to get their award, she said.
Jim Makowsky, general manager of the AmericInn in Mountain Iron, proposed filming a 30-minute awards ceremony on local public access television or Facebook Live.
Another idea is for a local celebrity to go to the winners’ places of employment to surprise them with their Spirit of Hospitality Award.
Yet another possibility is to hold the ceremony like a drive-in movie, where people can sit in their cars with family and friends, Serrano said.
“I have done some research about online or virtual awards ceremonies, and it’s going to be a real challenge to make it work,” Pierce said. “We’re still open to ideas and hope that some online polling will help us come up with a unique, Iron Range way that we can celebrate our hospitality workers.”
“It’s really important to recognize them in some fashion,” added Serrano, who is general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Mountain Iron. “The industry has been hit so hard.”
When nominations “started flying in,” the committee knew “we had to do something,” she said.
The Iron Range Tourism Bureau launchd the awards to honor tourism and hospitality workers who enhance visitors’ experiences in the 12 communities of the tourism bureau’s service area.
Serrano, who has served on the Tourism Bureau’s board, said she started the conversation a decade ago regarding recognizing hospitality employees “who really make it happen.” The Tourism Bureau is supported by lodging taxes, she added.
The celebration she envisioned would enlist the help of visitors and community members in selecting nominees to acknowledge those workers who created “wonderful experiences” during their visits to local establishments.
That’s just what the Spirit of Hospitality Award does.
Employees are honored in the categories of bartender, behind the scenes, food production, guest relations, hotel guest services, retail services, server, and volunteer of the year.
“Anyone can nominate someone,” Serrano said. “A lot of visitors go to the (Tourism Bureau) website to nominate people.” Co-workers and residents do the same.
Each person nominating an individual submits a testimonial explaining why the nominee should receive a Spirit of Hospitality Award. Those testimonials are read during nominee interviews. The words of praise are greatly appreciated by those nominated, Pierce said.
Interviews will be conducted by phone this year.
“Everybody should have the chance to be a judge,” Serrano said. “You meet the most incredible people during the interviews. It’s just amazing how much people love what they do.”
Pierce said she will gauge interest from nominees on their thoughts about an alternative awards ceremony. If an in-person ceremony is ultimately chosen, it will be important to follow all health guidelines currently in place, including wearing masks and being mindful of social distancing, she said.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to take so many steps to be safe, but at the same time, it’s very important for all of us to show our appreciation to those who work in the hospitality field.”
Serrano agreed.
“This has been a hard year,” she said. “Retail and hospitality has been the hardest hit group. This is a good year to make sure we do this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.