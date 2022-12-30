Some tourist attractions on the Range experienced a decline this past year, while others saw growth.
Nick Arola, Hibbing Parks and Recreation Director said the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course returned to pre-COVID numbers.
“In 2020 there were 12,100 rounds played,” Arola said. “That number decreased to 11,7626 last year and continued downward to 9,671 for 2022.”
“Numbers for this year are still up slightly from 2018 when 9,538 rounds were played, according to data from the Hibbing Parks and Recreation Department.
Fred Seymour, General Manager at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik said golf visits were at 30,303 in 2022, which is down from the 32,021.
“Weather definitely played a role,” Seymour said as he recalled the late spring that delayed the opening of The Quarry and The Legend, golf courses and was followed by a rainy summer season.
The 2022-2023 ski season is off to a good start at Giant’s Ridge with season pass sales up 13.3 percent through November of this year compared to November 2021, according to Seymour.
Ski visits for the past three season are as follows: 2019-2020-76,504; 2020-2021-87,029; and 87,029 for 2020-2021, Seymour said.
Giant’s Ridge offers 35 alpine ski runs, snowboarding, tubing and 63 kilometers of cross-country ski trails. The ski resort is also hosts various tournaments that help bolster the local economy.
At Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, Brian K. Anderson, Public Relations, said the resort occupancy is currently down 2% from 2021, but was up 9% from 2020.
“We are encouraged by the traffic we see during the peak season when families come up to vacation and enjoy many of our amenities, including The Wilderness at Fortune Bay golf course, our full-service marina, RV Park, and conference center,” said Anderson. “We also expect a strong winter tourism season with many snowmobile groups in the books, not to mention hosting the Arrowhead Ultra 135 race, Fun Run snowmobile ride, and the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour, which raises money to fight ALS.”
Ross Polley, Interim Manager at The Wilderness at Fortune Bay credits closures in place during the pandemic for a renewed interest in golf.
“When the pandemic hit, the game of golf really rejuvenated, and still remains as popular today, as it was in 2020,” Polley said. “When the pandemic hit in 2020, golf was one of the few things a person could do, as it truly is an outside-based business.”
Polley said golf numbers remained relatively flat in 2022 compared to 2021 following steady increases the previous two years. In 2021 golf was up 15% from 2020 and 2020 up 10% up from 2019, he noted.
Anderson said Fortune Bay is also looking into the feasibility of snowmobile and jet ski rentals to offer their guests more recreational activities. Currently, Fortune Bay has watercraft rentals, both motorized and non-motorized, for its guests and other visitors to the property, he noted.
“Those would be a nice bonus as we continue to evolve as a destination property,” said Anderson about the snowmobile and jet ski rentals. “We were also looking forward to a very solid season with our icehouse rentals, but it looks like Mother Nature has delayed our ability to have those available for the foreseeable future.”
The Minnesota Museum of Mining in Chisholm reported a banner year in 2022 with 4,475 visitors, according to Museum Board Treasurer Carol Borich.
Aside from an anomaly in 2019 when a Boy Scout event brought in 2,000 visitors on one weekend, Borich said the 2022 year was the best in 15 years. Without the scouting event factored in, attendance in 2019 would have been 3,800, which is far lower than numbers for this year.
“Last year was a good year and had 3,460,” Borich added, comparing 2021 attendance to that of 2020 when attendance was a mere 1,915 due to being closed a majority of the season.
School tours, Bike MS, and the return of Chisholm Kiwanis Kids Day helped bolster attendance numbers this year.
A new counter was installed this year at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Just seven miles away, at the Hull Rust Mine View in Hibbing there were 16,760 visitors between May 20 and Sept. 30, 2022, down from 19,617 in 2021, according to Melissa Versich, Director of the Tourist Senior Center in Hibbing.
The Hull Rust Mine View is owned by the City of Hibbing and volunteers from the Hibbing Tourist Senior Center serve as tour guides and operate the gift shop there.
Prior to 2020, Versich said the attraction had between 21,000 and 24,000 per season. She noted that due to closures aimed at preventing COVID, there were only 7,788 in 2020.
To help make up for the shortfall the tourist center held a raffle and is kicking off a Friends of Hibbing campaign as a way to secure donations in 2023.
“The money raised will be going to literally keep the tourist senior center open,” Versich wrote in an email. “We will use the funds for taxes, utilities, insurance and payroll expenses.”
“Most summers, the Hull Rust Mine view generates enough funds to sustain the Tourist Senior Center through the winter,” Versich said. “This last spring/summer that wasn’t the case. Due to gas prices, economy etc- We were down around $15K from last year.”
The center plans to make a display containing customized anchors with major donors to the Friends of Hibbing Tourist Center & Hull Rust Mine View campaign to be displayed at the center and eventually at the new building planned for the Hull Rust Mine View. Senior Center volunteers Lynn Erkelenz and Shari Erickson, both of Hibbing, are co-chairing the fundraising effort.
Jordan Metsa, Marketing and Fund Development Coordinator at MDC said from May 1 through Dec. 8, at the main trailhead entrance there were roughly 70,000 ins., a combination of cyclists and pedestrians.
In reviewing the data from this past year, it was determined that there were about the same amount of hikers as mountain bikers, if not a few more, according to Metsa.
Metsa credited Kari Kilen, an avid hiker and supporter of the Redhead for getting the word out on hiking opportunities on the trail in the summer months. He also talked about opportunities for water recreation, including swimming, kayaking and canoeing that may have contributed to foot traffic.
“This is just one access point to the park and doesn’t include ATV access,” Metsa said. “That’s a pretty impressive number for a relatively new park to the trail system.”
Metsa said representatives from the City of Chisholm, Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists—partners in Redhead—are still learning how to analyze data collected by the trail counter, and plan to use the data to determine the demographic to market and bring additional people to Redhead. The data also plays into decision making, helping to determine what types of trails are being used, he said.
“Are they using the expert Orange Crush and Fractured Falls, or family level, High Road and the Pines?” they are questioning.
Now that winter has started Redhead is exclusive to snowshoes and fat tire bikes, Metsa noted. Snowshoes are available to rent by the day at MDC and can be used either on-site or off-site, he noted.
