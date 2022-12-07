Tour of lights is on in Chisholm By Marie Tolonen Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee is coordinating a tour of lights.Public spaces and buildings on Lake Street, downtown businesses and the Kiwanis Park were lit up this past Thursday during the Bringing Lights to Chisholm celebration.The following residences are also participating in the tour.Northwest side of town• 517 Eighth Street•24 10th Street•315 Second Ave.•909 12th St.Southwest side of town• 201 Second St.•532 Fifth St.•23 First st.If you have lights on display and would like to be added to the list, message the Downtown Revitalization Committee on Facebook. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee Tour Commerce Kiwanis Park Town Residence North Side Second Ave. Southwest Northwest Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rangers capture state title with 28-25 win over Spring Grove Brian L. Kuopus Vickie C. LaFreniere Timothy John Bianchi-Rossi James Allen Ebnet Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
