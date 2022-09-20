Air Force veteran Owen Wellbrook paints the support frame of an Air National Guard plane at the Chisholm Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon. Wellbrook and several other volunteers from American Legion Post 247 spent the day repainting the multi branch memorial at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The American Legion members wanted to express gratitude for the numerous area companies that donated materials and services to make the project possible.
American Legion member Dave Pessenda touches up the landing skid of an Army National Guard Helicopter at the Chisholm Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon. Pessenda and several other volunteers from American Legion Post 247 spent the day repainting the multi branch memorial at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The American Legion members wanted to express gratitude for the numerous area companies that donated materials and services to make the project possible.
Air Force veteran Owen Wellbrook paints the support frame of an Air National Guard plane at the Chisholm Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon. Wellbrook and several other volunteers from American Legion Post 247 spent the day repainting the multi branch memorial at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The American Legion members wanted to express gratitude for the numerous area companies that donated materials and services to make the project possible.
American Legion member Dave Pessenda touches up the landing skid of an Army National Guard Helicopter at the Chisholm Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon. Pessenda and several other volunteers from American Legion Post 247 spent the day repainting the multi branch memorial at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The American Legion members wanted to express gratitude for the numerous area companies that donated materials and services to make the project possible.
American Legion member Dave Pessenda touches up the landing skid of an Army National Guard Helicopter at the Chisholm Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon. Pessenda and several other volunteers from American Legion Post 247 spent the day repainting the multi branch memorial at the Minnesota Discovery Center. The American Legion members wanted to express gratitude for the numerous area companies that donated materials and services to make the project possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.