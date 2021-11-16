Total Loss

Hoyt Lakes and Aurora firefighters battled a garage fire in Hoyt Lakes early Monday morning. The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Elmwood Road. The single stall garage was a complete loss.  No injuries were reported.

 FRIENDS OF THE NORTHLAND FIREWIRE

Hoyt Lakes and Aurora firefighters battled a garage fire in Hoyt Lakes early Monday morning. The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Elmwood Road. The single stall garage was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments