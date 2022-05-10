In his final year at the Minnesota Legislature, Sen. David Tomassoni has been named to two key conference committees.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, will serve on the Minnesota Legislature Higher Education conference committee and Environment & Natural Resources conference committee.
As the session enters its final weeks, the two committees are charged with hammering out differences in the Senate and House Higher Education bills and the Environment & Natural Resources bills.
For Tomassoni, in his 30th year at the legislature, it's a privilege being named to the committees.
“It's an honor to be named on the Higher Education and Environment conference committees, so I can be a voice for hard-working Minnesotans while decisions are being made,” Tomassoni said in a statement. “It is critical to serve on these committees to advocate for our students and for our northern Minnesota heritage. I am hopeful the Senate, House, and Governor can work together to pass quality legislation that will help address workforce shortages, help our students with rising costs, support northern Minnesota mining, and protect our beautiful environment.”
Tomassoni chairs the Senate Higher Education Committee and is a member of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Five Democrat and Republican members from the House and Senate serve on each conference committee.
Tomassoni is a longtime Democrat who a year ago formed a two-person independent caucus with Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook.
However, Tomassoni, a strong supporter of education and natural resources, has a history of working across the aisle and has been called the legislature's most popular lawmaker.
“Having him on the conference committee means a lot,” Sen. Jason Rarick, (R-Pine City), vice chair of the Senate Higher Education committee said. “Not just because he is the author, but because he is so well-liked. He's the type of guy who gets along with everyone”
The Higher Education and Environment bills need to be reconciled and then passed by the House, Senate and Governor.
Higher Education bill language includes proposals to expand higher education opportunities for low and middle income Minnesotans and help students with intellectual disabilities through a special grant program and creation of an Inclusive Higher Education Technical Assistance Center. The bill also provides funding for a variety of student support services including mental health.
There's also been a push for supporting trades education, lowering tuition, and administrative accountability within the bill.
Environment & Natural Resources language includes funding for northeastern all-terrain vehicle trail development, timely environmental review of metallic mining projects, and other projects.
The bill includes funding for a statewide air quality program, polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination prevention, grassland and wetlands restoration, aquatic invasive species
management, designated swan resting areas and protection, modernizing and enhancing infrastructure, lands and water to respond to climate change, funding to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to expand wild elk population, chronic wasting disease prevention, grants to schools to plant trees on school grounds, and more.
Tomassoni, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced earlier this year that he will retire from the legislature.
The session adjourns May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.