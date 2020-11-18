Tomassoni named president of Minnesota Senate

Outgoing Senate President Senate President Jeremy Miller, R-Winona gave Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm a congratulatory elbow bump before Tomassoni addressed the Senate Chamber. By a vote of 63-4, Iron Range DFL Sen. David Tomassoni has been approved to become the new president of the Minnesota Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. This is the first time a Minnesota Senate President is from the minority party. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

 Glen Stubbe

