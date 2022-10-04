CHISHOLM — Minnesota State Senator David J. Tomassoni is fondly remembered by many for his 30 years of public service.
A committee is planning and fundraising for the construction of a memorial arch and recreational plaza to be built on the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace, located on the causeway of Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
This project serves two memorial purposes, according to the committee.
• To honor the memory of Senator Tomassoni for his 30 years of public service in the Minnesota legislature and what he secured for the benefit of the Iron Range area, particularly natural resources such as mining and forest products.
• To continue to honor the Iron Range veterans of all military conflicts many of whom paid with the ultimate sacrifice.
Tomassoni died on Aug. 11, at 69, after a very public battle with ALS.
“He just did so much,” Shelley Valentini said of Tomassoni.
In January the Chisholm City Council voted unanimously to approve a change to city ordinance to move forward with a request on behalf of the committee spearheaded by Shelley Valentini, to change the name of the Bridge of Peace in his honor.
Since that time Shelley and her husband, Patrick Valentini, along with other committee members mainly Tomassoni’s two sons, Dante’ and Danny, and his sister, Mary Jo Newbauer, have been working with architects from Architectural Resources, Inc., a firm with offices in Hibbing and Duluth that has provided in-kind services for the design of the memorial.
Shelley said Patrick and David were friends ever since the two met in kindergarten.
Dante Tomassoni said the Bridge of Peace was originally a veteran’s memorial, so it was important to his father and to the committee that veterans remain a part of it.
“My dad’s dad was a veteran and he served in World War II,” Dante said of his grandfather Chet Tomassoni, who he pointed out was part of Underwater Demolition Team Three, the original Navy Seals.
Dante also shared his thoughts on the design for the memorial.
“ARI has done a great job collaborating with the committee and putting it together,”
Dante said. “It’s going to be an actual place that people can enjoy — that’s going to be great.”
The committee compiled some of Sen. Tomassoni’s career accomplishments that are listed below.
• Helping to secure millions of dollars in capital investment in plants and equipment for taconite companies working in cooperation with the steelworkers by passing and approving annual investment tax credits for taconite companies.
• Securing funding to help research Mesothelioma lung disease in miners. He secured millions of dollars for the University of Minnesota’s (U of M) natural Resources Research Institute to improve taconite production and research into direct reduced iron (DRI), using taconite tailings for construction, and other innovative research for mining.
• Proposing bills to streamline the permitting process for mining, providing certainty for companies.
• Passed a law prohibiting the teardown of shutdown taconite plants – which helped preserve National Steel.
• When the industry hit tough times, he secured passage of extended unemployment benefits for steelworkers — which insured a stable workforce when the taconite plants reopened.
• Partnered with Senator Bakk on state park expansion on U.S. Steel lands near Lake Vermilion.
• Vigorously fought for the advancement of nonferrous mining for jobs for future generations and overall development of the region.
• Created the Iron Range Scholarship from mining royalties that now supports over 20% of the incoming freshmen at the University of Minnesota. He worked tirelessly for educational opportunities for all ages.
• Supporter of paper, pulp and biomass expansions such as Huber Manufacturing and the Hibbing-Virginia Laurentian Energy Authority.
• Worked thoughtfully with Minnesota Power and other state utilities on mercury emissions reductions and renewable energy expansion, including Taconite Ridge wind and Heliene Solar plant manufacturing and jobs.
• A key leader (along with a team of federal and local politicians/leaders) in securing the location of the Iron Range Reservations Call Center (Northwest/Delta) in Chisholm. This project brought significant jobs with great benefits to the Iron Range area and job diversity to the region. He also secured funding for the Range Regional Airport.
• Supported many projects that created jobs, bolstering broadband while diversifying the Iron Range economy and strengthening transportation options.
Dante said the project is not only about his fathers legacy, but donors that are supporting the project are from industries that he helped and that employed his constituents.
The budget for the project is $329,000. Architectural Resources has provided in-kind services for the design of the memorial. The City of Chisholm is the project manager and is also providing in-kind support, according to the committee.
Signage is being placed on the arch pillars to recognize larger contributions. Significant contributions to the project can be spread over a multi-year time period agreed to by both parties. Significant levels are as follows: Platinum, $50,000 and above; Gold, $20,000-$49,999; Silver, $5,000-$19,999; Bronze, $1,000-$4,999.
Valentini said donations of any amount are being accepted for the memorial and would be appreciated.
Contributions for the project should be written to and received by the Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 Southwest Third Ave. Chisholm, MN 55719. The memo on the check should state the following designation: Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial.
For questions or more information, contact Shelley Valentini at 218-966-1998.
