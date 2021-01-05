It didn't take long for the Minnesota Senate to disagree,
Less than an hour into the 2021 Minnesota Legislative session, debate broke out over a Republican resolution naming Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm as Senate Pro Tem (temporary) president.
Tomassoni in November announced with fellow northeastern Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk, that the two longtime Democrats would form their own independent caucus.
Under Republican leadership, Tomassoni was already serving in the position until Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona returns to the seat as permanent president.
After senators were sworn in Tuesday afternoon, Republican Sen. Paul Gazelka of Nisswa, introduced a resolution naming Tomassoni as pro tem president.
That ignited a debate which ultimately ended with Tomassoni on a 38-28 vote being named pro tem president.
“It's the first time a member of the minority has been elected president,” Tomassoni said Tuesday afternoon by phone. “There are certain things the president gets to do, but when you're pro tem, you can't do. You just have to run the Senate.”
Democrat leaders on Tuesday opposed naming Tomassoni as pro tem.
Sen. Susan Kent, DFL minority leader from Woodbury, said Gazelka and Republicans were deviating from the normal process used to elect a president. Kent said state statute should be used to change the process.
Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, was more pointed.
“I just have to say there seems to be a pattern of your party inventing rules,” Pappas said to Gazelka. “We're outside the rules and your caucus has a pattern of doing this.”
Gazelka said he found comments by some Democrats “offensive.”
Gazelka, a native of Virginia, Minn., said legal staff was consulted to ensure the appointment is constitutional.
“At every step of the way we're trying to do the right thing the right way,” Gazelka said.
Past politics play into the appointment.
In 2017, Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Al Franken.
Under the state constitution, the Minnesota Senate president then becomes Lt. Gov.
That resulted in a mess in which Minnesota Senate President Rep. Sen. Michelle Fischbach became Lt. Gov. under Democratic Governor Dayton while also seeking to retain her seat in the Minnesota Senate. Ultimately, Fischbach resigned her senate seat to become Lt. Gov.
That brings the issue to today.
If President-elect Joe Biden were to select Sen. Amy Klobuchar to a cabinet position, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz could then appoint Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to Klobuchar's seat.
Miller would then become Lt. Governor. But that could result in the loss of one Republican seat in the slim Republican Senate majority. The Senate has 34 Republicans, 31 Democrats, and Tomassoni and Bakk as independents.
Miller wants to remain permanent Senate president, said Gazelka.
However, appointing Tomassoni as temporary president until Miller can be re-appointed, is aimed at avoiding the same situation as when Smith was appointed, he said.
It also protects Miller's senate seat.
“The Tina Smith appointment created a whole series of events and ended up in court battles and a special election that cost both sides a lot of money,” Gazelka said. “We made a decision in the Senate to elect a president now if someday Klobuchar ends up in Biden's cabinet and the governor picked Flanagan to the Senate.”
As independents, Tomassoni and Bakk are now in a position where their votes are critical on any issue during the 2021 session.
Bakk, Tomassoni and Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, all voted in favor of Tomassoni being named pro tem president.
“I do think at some point, Jeremy Miller will be appointed,” Tomassoni said.
