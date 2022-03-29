ST. PAUL — Today the Minnesota Senate unanimously concurred with the Minnesota House on legislation to provide $20 million in grants for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research and $5 million for ALS caregiving.
The disease is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the Hall of Fame baseball player who died of ALS. The effort is led by Senator David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisholm) who was diagnosed with ALS last year.
“Lou Gehrig died of ALS in 1941,” Tomassoni said. “Little to no progress in finding a cure has been made since. This bill is a concerted effort to find a cure for ALS. ALS is a neurological disease that saps strength from muscles and ultimately leaves chaos in its wake. In September, I was still driving and able to dress and feed myself. Today I can’t do any of that. The disease progresses differently in different people. Hopefully, this bill will go a long way to finding a permanent stop to any progression whatsoever. It may not happen in my lifetime but the future needs to be full of hope that the next generations will be ALS free.”
“Senator Tomassoni has been a source of hope and strength for so many of us,” said bill co-author Senator Tom Bakk (I-Cook). “Today we all join together in working with him to find a cure for this horrible disease. These research and caregiving dollars are truly groundbreaking.”
S.F. 3372 gives $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants to conduct research into the prevention, treatment, causes, and cures of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also includes $5 million for ALS caregivers.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and there is no known cure. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe. At any given time roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease with the average lifespan of someone diagnosed being two to five years.
The Senate initially passed the legislation on March 10th. The House passed its version of the bill last week which the Senate agreed to today.
The bill now awaits the signature of the Governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.