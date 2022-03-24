Sen. David Tomassoni has scored the biggest goal of his life.
The Minnesota House of Representatives on a 121-9 vote Thursday passed a Tomassoni bill that provides $25 million for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research and caregiver support.
The bill now goes back to the Minnesota Senate, which two weeks ago passed the measure unanimously.
With concurrence by the Senate early next week, the bill goes to Gov. Tim Walz for signature.
It’s expected the bill will be signed around mid-week.
Tomassoni, of Chisholm, in July publicly announced his ALS diagnosis.
Since then, he’s been pushing to secure funding for ALS research and to support families of those diagnosed with the incurable disease.
“I’m so grateful for Sen. Tomassoni to use his time here to do good, which he has done throughout his career,” Rep. Anne Neu Brindley of North Branch, who lost her husband to ALS said during Thursday’s House floor session. “Funding has been insufficient to say the least. Families need hope in that you know the end from the beginning. I really believe what we are doing today is providing hope.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora authored the House version of the bill.
Lislegard told the House that Tomassoni, as always, is a champion for others.
“He took this devastating disease and became a champion for others,” Lislegard said. “That’s the kind of man he is.”
Of the $25 million, $20 million would go toward ALS research and $5 million for support of ALS caregivers.
Neu Brindley said those diagnosed with ALS are automatically fast tracked onto medicare disability.
However, medicare does not cover ALS home health care costs, she said.
Neu Brindley offered an amendment to the caregiver funding which ensures that home respite care will be funded under the $5 million allocation.
The amendment was accepted and included in final passage of the bill.
Funding from the $20 million would go to the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Essentia Health in Duluth, and other healthcare providers for ALS research.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no known cure yet.
As Tomassoni battles the disease, he’s been fighting to see the legislation through, Lislegard said.
“Senator Tomassoni did not just lay down,” Lislegard said. “He used this unfortunate moment for better lives. What a champion.”
