GILBERT — Frank Malich survived COVID-19 that nearly claimed his life more than once at Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. He survived many days on a ventilator that pumped air into his lungs when he couldn't breathe on his own. And he survived "when they called a Code Blue on me and brought me back."
Malich is grateful to be back home in Gilbert, once again working at his business, Frank's Tire. "I thank God I'm here," he told the Mesabi Tribune in a recent interview at the shop. And he's grateful for his "advocate," daughter Melissa "Missy" Rock, a nurse manager in oncology/hematology at St. Mary's.
Rock said in an email, "I'm very grateful that my dad is a fighter, and he proves it every day with style and grace. We are truly lucky that he survived COVID, and my heart goes out to anyone that has to deal with their loved one being admitted during this time of COVID." Rock said she knows how her father felt some years ago when she "was admitted to the hospital for four months with leukemia, plus my long road to recovery with a stem cell transplant!! He was there every day to help me fight, so this was my turn to repay the favor and be his advocate."
Malich said, "I don't remember much of the month of October (2020). They (medical staff) woke me up once to have a Zoom meeting with my family. I remember 'Hi, Grandpa' and I was trying to speak. How come I couldn't speak?" Malich wasn't aware of "all these hoses" in his mouth. He had been intubated, a process to allow drainage, to maintain an open airway or to administer anesthetics or oxygen. He was also on a ventilator for a time to "do the breathing for me," he said. "They had me on 100 percent oxygen. The doc said it was 'going the wrong way.'" For the most serious COVID-19 cases in which patients are not getting enough oxygen, doctors use ventilators to help a person breathe. Patients are sedated, and a tube inserted into their trachea is then connected to a machine that pumps oxygen into their lungs.
Malich remembers watching a nurse administering more anesthesia and he wondered "if that last meeting was a goodbye... Next thing I know, a whole month has gone by." He woke up at Miller-Dwan where he would have rehabilitation therapy.
"I looked around -- I didn't know who I was, what was my name, where am I, was there a car accident. I tried to get up and stand up. I had lost 35 pounds... Fell flat on my face, just wiped out. A nurse came in, and as soon as she said 'Frank,' oh, I know who I am. It was scary, totally weird." He would spend 30 days at Miller-Dwan. His daughter said, "He was still confused when admitted, but soon with the normalcies of everyday living, he stayed at rehab for about a month. Then he stayed with us at my house in Duluth while receiving outpatient rehab at Miller Hill Mall through Essentia Health."
Rock added, "As a nurse manager on the Oncology & Palliative Care unit at St. Mary's, I knew the steps on how to handle COVID....but being the daughter in this situation really hit me hard. I couldn't even believe that he was being admitted into the hospital after dealing with COVID at home for a whole week." She and her siblings would place care packages outside his house in Gilbert "and had him texting me multiple times a day with a picture of his oxygen saturation numbers from the pulse oximeter (device to measure oxygen saturation in the blood). He was staying in the low 90s, but I noticed his cough and shaking voice speaking to him throughout the week. Exactly one week after his test results came back positive, his oxygen saturation dropped to 86 percent and when I asked him to take deep breaths and take it again, it was even lower at 82 percent. I told him to call the nurse online, and she instructed him to get to the hospital right away."
Servando Malich had driven his father to St. Mary's. Rock said, "At first, he was receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula, but they quickly alerted me that he might go downhill with his breathing very fast. They had to utilize a bipap (device which forced air into his lungs) and then eventually they moved him up to the Medical ICU in case they had to intubate him. He was intubated for 12 long days and admitted in the hospital for four long weeks."
Rock said she felt helpless when her father was admitted in the hospital. "I am a nurse, and I cannot even imagine what it would be like to receive the astronomical amount of information if I didn't have the knowledge that I did from working as a nurse for 10 years."
Eventually Malich was taken off COVID precautions. Rock said, "The nurse called me and let me know that I could come and visit him. I was so excited to see him, but I could tell that he was still very groggy from all of the medications that he was on from being sedated and intubated.
"He would look at me, but he would look right through me. I was able to visit him daily — during work one day I stopped to see him, and I could tell that he was more tired and lethargic than the day before. I brought it up to his nurse and the physician that I was worried he was going backwards.
"I will say I had to be a little pushy for more tests at this time, then as soon as I got them — dad coded (Code Blue) and passed out...so he ended up escalating that situation." Malich developed a bleed within his abdomen, which caused him to lose consciousness. He later was transferred to "my unit so I could keep an eye on him. Fortunately, my team and co-workers are amazing."
Rock said she "tried to play the balance of a nurse professional while also being a very concerned and heartbroken daughter. There were days that I didn't think he was going to make it off the ventilator, but there were also days that I was worried if he was extubated that he might never clear from his confusion or gain his strength back to walk. The two months he was admitted in the hospital and rehab were a blur for me, only because my life revolved around him and updating everyone on his condition, but I was also trying to sustain my work and home life."
There were some bright spots of humor, Rock said. "He always knew that he was 'Frank Malich, who owns a tire shop in Northern Minnesota.' The physicians looked at me and said, 'Really??' That's what he knows. I will always be proud of my dad even when he was sick and confused, he was telling jokes and being extremely nice to everyone."
Malich wondered if he ever spoke out of turn when he had been sedated. He said he and the guys at the shop have been known to deliver some cuss words when they can't loosen a bolt, he said. And he talked about the window in his Miller-Dwan room overlooking Lake Superior and the ore boats. "That window saved me" when anxiety kicked in, something he talked about with an Essentia Health psychiatrist, a regular part of his therapy. "I sat there many hours watching the boats." He would talk with the therapist about his late wife Donna, who had died 25 years ago from heart issues, and his children, Servando, Jessica and Melissa. He talked about the medical people who treated him and that they were "totally awesome." He talked about his late parents, Bruno and Vincenza Malich, who came from Italy in the 1950s with children Anna, Gaetano and Antonietta. Malich laughed when he said his mother wanted him to have a good American name like Frank, though she always called him Franco.
After his stay at Miller-Dwan he moved to the home of Missy and her husband Dana Rock before his return to Gilbert. He continued with outpatient therapy and in early January returned to Gilbert. He had done "simulator driving" at therapy and was able to drive a vehicle "to the Dairy Queen," he said.
Malich is still not sure where he came into contact with the virus. Servando also tested positive but his symptoms had been mild, as in a cold, but his father lost his senses of taste and smell for a time.
Malich said his doctor was surprised "when told him I was working full days." He admits to being tired at the end of the work day, but he loves being at Frank's Tire with his customers and with the capable employees who kept the business going well in his absence. He's been in the business 40 years.
He gets visibly emotional and says, "It's crazy. It's a lot of stuff to go through."
Rock said it's difficult to understand COVID-19 skeptics who "thought that COVID was a joke — how could these people think it's a joke when my dad is fighting for his life? This was so inconceivable to me, because I might lose my best friend, all three of his kids would lose their dad, his grandchildren would miss knowing their papa Frank and then to think of all of his employees, friends and customers."
And Malich said, "I got no complaints. I'm very thankful to be here. A lot of people don't believe in this stuff (COVID). I'm just thankful for all the doctors and nurses and Missy for making sure I was getting the right stuff. I'm thankful for all the prayers to help keep those ventilators going. I'm still here."
