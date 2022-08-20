A little more than a month after labor contract negotiations began, United Steelworkers (USW) officials have made some progress, but have a long ways to go in reaching agreement on a new contract with iron ore and steelmakers Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., according to the USW.
In a negotiations update Friday, the USW said many local issues have been resolved.
But plenty of work remains on big issues.
“At the table, negotiations continued this week, and we have resolved many local issues and issues related to contract language,” the update said about talks with Cleveland-Cliffs. “However, we still have significant work to do on profit sharing issues, pension issues and other economic issues.”
Contract talks began in mid-July.
Both sides are now facing increasingly tight deadlines.
Labor contracts with USW members at Cleveland-Cliffs' steel plants and its Minorca Mine near Virginia expire Sept. 1.
Contracts at Cleveland-Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and its United Taconite facilities in Eveleth and Forbes, expire Sept. 30.
Talks covering USW members at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite begin Monday in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, the USW says it remains optimistic about negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs.
“We know that Cliffs wants to lead and be the best in the industry and we can and will work with the company to make it happen,” the USW updated said. “Our discussions and relationship with management has been positive, and we continue to be optimistic.”
Talks with United States Steel Corp. are also ongoing in Pittsburgh.
“Many of the subcommittees report some progress,” the update stated. “While this is a positive development, most major issues are still being discussed and we have a lot of work ahead of us. Most local unions have completed local bargaining, though a few issues remain open. We've had several meetings this week to try to resolve these, and hope to wrap them up soon.”
Labor contracts at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin expire Sept. 1.
Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel Corp. were on hold for two weeks while USW officials attended a conference in Las Vegas and other meetings.
Talks resumed last Monday.
About 3,000 hourly-paid miners working at five Iron Range iron ore mines are represented by the USW.
Wages, health care, profit sharing, retiree health care, and other benefits, are among major issues.
A strike vote has not yet been taken at any of the Iron Range mines.
USW officials from northeastern Minnesota are not offering public comment on the talks.
