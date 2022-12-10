Time for a Tasty Christmas

It’s never too early to learn about cooking! In this undated photo, schoolchildren in a Hibbing school, perhaps at a Mining Location school, are apparently learning about ingredients and how to mix up a favorite recipe. What a good and patient teacher! If you recognize anyone in the picture, the Hibbing Historical Society would love to know!
Readers of Years of Yore have enjoyed past pages that included stories about food and recipes. That’s not surprising, given that when people get together to visit on the Range it has long been a part of our culture here to get food and beverages out on the table as soon as visitors arrive at the door.
Whether a person enjoys cooking and baking, or only likes to read recipes and the stories that go with the recipes, today’s page is all about holiday foods. Maybe you will find a new something to try or an old favorite you had forgotten about.
Happy reading and eating!
Recipes from
Frankenmuth, Michigan
My husband Joe grew up in the lower peninsula of Michigan in the village of Birch Run, about 20 miles south of the city of Saginaw. This area is often called the “thumb of the mitten.” About ten miles away, is one of our favorite towns in this area, Frankenmuth, also referred to as “Little Bavaria.” This area was settled by many German immigrants. Among the delightful small shops in Frankenmuth is the enormous, but very beautiful, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, also known as the World’s Largest Christmas Store!
There are several excellent restaurants in town, too. Our favorite is the Bavarian Inn, a family-owned restaurant that was founded in 1888. Since 1950, it has been owned and run by the Zehnder family who really built it into the look and feel it has today celebrating the Bavarian heritage. Matriarch of the family, Dorothy Zehnder, was the kitchen manager for many years and developed many of the recipes served in the restaurant—which encompasses many different rooms on three levels. A few years ago, Dorothy published two beautiful cookbooks with stories about the recipes origins. Here are two especially good for the holidays, Cranberry-Orange Relish and Christmas meatballs.
