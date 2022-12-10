Time for a Tasty Christmas

It’s never too early to learn about cooking! In this undated photo, schoolchildren in a Hibbing school, perhaps at a Mining Location school, are apparently learning about ingredients and how to mix up a favorite recipe. What a good and patient teacher! If you recognize anyone in the picture, the Hibbing Historical Society would love to know!

Readers of Years of Yore have enjoyed past pages that included stories about food and recipes. That’s not surprising, given that when people get together to visit on the Range it has long been a part of our culture here to get food and beverages out on the table as soon as visitors arrive at the door.

Whether a person enjoys cooking and baking, or only likes to read recipes and the stories that go with the recipes, today’s page is all about holiday foods. Maybe you will find a new something to try or an old favorite you had forgotten about.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments