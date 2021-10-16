VIRGINIA — The city of Virginia is one step closer to having a new Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and lofts after recent City Council action.
After a public hearing Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved establishing a tax increment financing district to make way for the $23.4 million project at the site of the former Miners Memorial Building.
The developer is requesting tax increment financing from the city in the amount of $4.4 million payable over 26 years, said Tammy Omdal of Northland Securities of Minneapolis. In addition to TIF from the city, the developer is seeking other public funds from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Mainstreet Program, and Mainstreet Loan in the combined amount of $4.25 million to fund construction costs, said Omdal, who is serving as advisor to the city.
While the developer sought a 26-year duration, the City Council stayed with the 15-year term, which was originally proposed.
Northland also reviewed information submitted by Apurva Patel, CEO of Virginia Hospitality LLC of Wayzata, Minn., on general industry standards for acquisition costs, construction costs, fees, operating expenses, room rates and occupancy, among other items.
“We find the information provided to be within general industry standards,’’ Omdal wrote in a memo to the council. She also said Northland reviewed the developer’s project proforma in detail and found those estimates and assumptions to be within general industry standards with no concerns noted.
Tuesday’s public hearing was triggered after the City Council unanimously approved a development agreement in August that called for 70 hotel rooms and 61 extended stay lofts to be built on the site.
---
The three-story hotel will be built just south of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center and have 95 parking spaces below grade.
The hotel wing of the building will run from north to south and will be just across an extended Sixth Street South from the entrance to the event center. The extended-stay lofts, meanwhile, will run from east to west and join with the hotel at the northwest corner. The lofts (studio, one bedroom or two bedroom) will feature 29-day leases, which can be renewed each month.
Apurva said in August he expects around 22 employees to work at the Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Plans call for the development to include a pool, a kiddie pool, a hot tub and potentially a second hot tub, as well as two meeting rooms. A rooftop deck that overlooks the event center, a small fitness center, an indoor party room, laundry, breakfast area and a hotel bag storage area are included in the plans. The bag storage area is designed as a place for hockey teams playing at the event center to store their gear.
In August, Apurva said he was expecting the foundation to go in by Jan. 1 and the hotel construction to start in the spring.
---
Regarding the TIF, Omdal pointed out the $4.4 million requested is not up front money. “It would be payable from tax increment,’’ she told the council.
In these types of projects, TIF uses the additional property taxes paid as a result of development in the district to pay for part of the development costs. That is possible because when a new building is constructed, the market value of the property and its property taxes typically rise, according to https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us.
According to Omdal, the first year of tax increment collection would be in 2024 if the project is built next year. With a 15-year duration, the TIF district would go away in December of 2038.
City Councilor Charlie Baribeau stated he was not a big fan of TIF districts. However, he still gave his support to creating a TIF district. “My understanding with this project is it’s too complicated to use (tax) abatement. I guess I’m going to have to go along with your recommendation here on that. I don’t like it at all, but we need this project in town.’’
Councilors Maija Biondich and Julianne Paulsen questioned if residents in that area will be impacted.
“Existing property taxpayers won’t be affected by this approval,’’ Omdal said.
Community Development Planner John Sullivan told the council the TIF district will be for the hotel’s specific project area. “This isn’t a citywide TIF district that goofs up everybody’s taxes.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.