GILBERT — Three mayoral candidates — incumbent Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr., former mayor Beth Milos and recently retired Gilbert police officer Tom Smith — will be on the primary ballot Tuesday, August 9. The top two vote-getters will run in the November election. The mayor’s term is for two years.
Candidates were asked to supply the following: Biographical information, why they are running for office, and what are the three biggest issues facing voters in their city and how would they deal with them?
—
Karl Oberstar Jr.
Bio: Lifelong Gilbert resident turning 71 October 17. Graduated from Gilbert High School in 1969. Graduated with an AA Degree from Mesabi Community College in 2012. I have 2 adult daughters (Nicole 45 and Stacy 40) and 5 grandchildren. Divorced these past 19 years. Single.
Mayor of Gilbert 16 years, 8 two-year terms. Served on many civic-minded boards in my time, United Way of NEMN, Mesabi YMCA Board, Gilbert Library Board, Quad City Food Shelf Board.
Retired USWA Steelworker of 31-plus years from Erie Mining/LTV Steel Mining Company as a millwright.
Retired from BCBS of MN Virginia Office as claims examiner 14.5 years.
Currently manager at Quad City Food Shelf for the past 5 years.
Why are you running for office?
What I would like to still accomplish if re-elected is to continue and finish up the progress made in 2020, ‘21, and ‘22, after spending much of 2019 planning many major vital infrastructure improvements to the backbone of our electrical system, water and sewer and storm sewer issues that have been plaguing Gilbert for a long time. It would have been very risky to continue not doing something about these problems. So, we as a Council, I feel took a lot of pressure off, by moving forward on Gilbert’s aging infrastructure. We addressed the new (but a piece of junk) sewer plant that the city ordered before my coming back into office in 2019. We believe we will have many of the issues resolved by year’s end, but it will take another $1.5 million to do so. Also, we addressed the unpopular I & I (inflow and infiltration) problems, inspecting homeowner sewer lines for unnecessary ground water getting into the sanitary system and taking up precious capacity in the sewer plant. This was a huge help to our system as I am sure the citizens have noticed. There is still more work to be done, but I feel the improvements we made (if they were not made) would have affected ALL of Gilbert if they would have CRASHED not just certain neighborhoods.
We have some long-term and short-term vision plans on the economic development front for Gilbert, which include trying to attract tourists around the country to come to our Sherwood Forest Campground on Lake Ore-Be-Gone. We also removed the old food shelf building on Broadway to make way for a new dental clinic to be built by Northern Lights Dental Care. After this operation is up and running, they plan on perhaps making their old facility into a coffee shop. This is all very good news for Gilbert. We also have hopes of landing a Family Dollar General Store to the south end of Broadway (negotiation talks have resumed recently).
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
We made huge gains in utility improvements the past 4 years: New electrical substation, water tower, sewer and water, extensive work above and below ground on the Main Street Broadway Corridor, which should last for many decades. We purchased more property for our much-needed cemetery expansion, which should last us 80 to 100 years’ worth of burials. More work is needed. Like get a handle on I & I problem of unnecessary outside clean water being treated at our wastewater treatment plant. If we don’t start now and hopefully put a big dent in finding where this water is coming from and stopping it, our new plant will never be BIG ENOUGH. Also, we have started gathering up grants for our newly proposed water plant which should be up and running in 2 years. We have great water from our 3 wells, but our plant is more than 100 years old. We have spent way too much money in the last few years bandaging this operation. We must upgrade a few more streets in town, re-do all our alley ways and upgrade our aging street equipment. This year we purchased a new ladder truck for our Fire Department, and we have a refurbished snowblower attachment for our big loader in the 2023 budget. We purchased a new Skid Steer and a new lawnmower all with help from our revenue obtained from our campground operation. We also had many staff changes the past two years, hired an extra employee at the sewer plant, hired three new police officers which replace three former officers, hired a new W & L utility clerk, hired a new garage mechanic, hired a new City Clerk, all very challenging but necessary moves.
In summary, the City Council has taken on some huge challenges, and I am proud of their support. What we have accomplished was necessary and OVERDUE. But we have much still to do.
I hope to continue improving Gilbert first and foremost by not having a “We can’t do this, we have no money” mindset, but to face the challenges by working on them, not ignoring them, kicking them done the road for some other Council to deal with, and by not raising taxes and keeping our utility fees and taxes low, fair, affordable, for everyone and making Gilbert a clean, safe, well-maintained city.
I will have 16 years’ experience as mayor at the end of 2022, and I would like to at least work four more years and reach 20 years. Then I can say “Well done” and move on or move out. So, one of the councilors that is working with me presently can take the reins. Three of our four councilors have my campaign signs in their front yards. I appreciate their support and I truly love working with them for the betterment of the city. I believe this sends a message to the community. We were all elected by the same people.
—
Beth Milos
Bio: I was born in Portland, Oregon. My parents moved from Minnesota looking for work but moved back shortly after I was born. My grandfather was Robert (Bobby) Hall from Eveleth. As a child I spent all my summers at his cabin on Lake Eshquagama. I’ve been married to Jeff Milos for 12 years. I’m a very proud mom of three kids (all boys) ages 22, 21 and 11. I’m really enjoying assistant coaching for Rock Ridge baseball this summer.
Why are you running for office?
I’m running for office because I feel that we could do better. The city has missed deadlines for grant money, and quite honestly, it’s sad to read the paper and Gilbert is the only town not receiving money. We have amazing people volunteering their time on committees and commissions, and they are not only dismissed at meetings but treated very poorly in my opinion.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Taxes: We need to build our tax base by building homes in Gilbert. In order to do that we need to lower taxes.
Applying for grants: The City of Gilbert needs to apply for every single grant. This has been lacking and I would make sure the city applied even if I had to fill it out myself.
Lack of respect: There is a huge lack of respect. There seems to be a notion that if a citizen didn’t vote for you as a mayor or council member, you do not have to listen or even reply to that citizen. As an elected member of any council, it’s your job to listen. You don’t have to agree, but talking over citizens and laughing with other members while citizens are speaking at a public meeting should not be tolerated.
—
Tom Smith
Bio: My name is Tom Smith. I am married and have 5 grown adult children. I have resided in the city of Gilbert for 23 years. I graduated from Winona Senior High in 1986. After school, I joined the U.S. Army, serving three years active duty. I was honorably discharged in 1990 and moved to Hibbing, where I attended the Hibbing Technical College in the law enforcement program. I graduated in 1992 with an AAS degree, and I was fortunate enough to be hired by the Virginia Police Department in 1992. I worked for the city of Virginia until 2007 at which time I applied and was hired by the Gilbert Police Department in 2007. I worked for the city of Gilbert for 15 years and retired this past June, having served as the lieutenant for the Police department for approximately the last 10 years of my career.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for mayor because I have enjoyed serving the communities of Gilbert and Biwabik, working with and for the citizens. I wish to continue serving the community of Gilbert, a community I truly care about.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Economic Development: I would like to see more business come to the city of Gilbert. I would work hard on soliciting businesses that would benefit the city of Gilbert. I would work with the community and the council on determining what the best options for Gilbert would be. I would assess what Gilbert already has to offer, i.e., Sherwood Forest campground, Lake Ore-be-gone and the OHV park, to expand them further to bring more people to the area and for the citizens to enjoy.
Budget and management: The current times of the economy and high inflation, the council and I will manage the budget, by looking for grants and other sources of income to assist with the city’s operations so it does not fall solely on the citizens of Gilbert.
The council and I will actively work with St. Louis County on addressing the community’s concern surrounding property taxes.
I would like to ensure stability with the various city departments to ensure the best service for the community.
Public safety: Having worked in public safety for my career, I have an understanding of the times we currently live in. I will work with council, citizens, and law enforcement to ensure the citizens of Gilbert are and feel safe while in the community.
