GILBERT — Three mayoral candidates — incumbent Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr., former mayor Beth Milos and recently retired Gilbert police officer Tom Smith — will be on the primary ballot Tuesday, August 9. The top two vote-getters will run in the November election. The mayor’s term is for two years.

Candidates were asked to supply the following: Biographical information, why they are running for office, and what are the three biggest issues facing voters in their city and how would they deal with them?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments