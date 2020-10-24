HIBBING — Three seats are up for election on the Hibbing City Council — one member-at-large, and one each in Ward 3 and 4.
Incumbent John Schweiberger, member-at-large, is running against challenger Jim Paulsen.
Ward 3 candidates are incumbent Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman and Jason Johnson. Ward 4 candidates are incumbent Jay Hildenbrand and Raymond Pierce Jr.
Member-at-large:
• John Schweiberger
Background:
Born and raised in Hibbing, Schweiberger graduated from Hibbing High School and from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College’s industrial maintenance and welding programs.
“Since then, I have been employed at SAPPI Fine Paper, Hibbing Taconite, and now my dream job at Mesabi Range College as the head of the Industrial Mechanical Technology program,” he said. “My summers are filled with making sure everybody is able to get their share of cheese curds, mini donuts, lemonade, and foot-long Fraboni sausages at Schweiby’s Concessions. I have been married to my best friend, Angela, for 19 years, and we have three living children, Stella, Gavin, and Sylas.”
Schweiberger has also coached youth sports for the past nine years and has “many more in my future,” he said. “When there is free time you will find me on the lake fishing, in the woods, or on the golf course.”
Why are you running for re-election?
“I have decided to run for re-election to make sure that I help keep our city moving in the right direction,” he responded. “When I was first elected for this position two years ago it was all new to me, and I came in with the intention to learn what it was all about. I think the biggest mistake one could make is to come in full speed and make poor decisions without realizing it.”
Schweiberger said he is now “very comfortable with the process and procedures, and I want to use what I’ve learned to help keep Hibbing a place we all love to call home. I want to make sure that our children have the option to stay in Hibbing, and raise their families.
“The only way to do that is to bring in new businesses with good-paying jobs to Hibbing. As a member of the HEDA (Hibbing Economic Development Authority) board, I have been part of making sure this is happening and will continue to happen in the future.”
If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“One of the main issues Hibbing is dealing with is the uncertainty of the PUC,” Schweiberger said. “There have been some major changes internally there and it is getting us closer to coming up with a viable plan that will be transparent with the citizens and the employees.”
The incumbent said economic development projects are also of priority.
“The Memorial Building has potential to be even bigger and more universal than it already is,” he said. “I want that dream to become reality, so the people of Hibbing can enjoy a state-of-the art complex where they can skate, curl, run, walk, play tennis, watch sports and get a bite to eat.
“Another project that I would love to help push in the right direction is the Carey Lake Campground. Carey Lake is a beautiful area that is underutilized, and the campground would bring in some major money to our local businesses.”
Additionally, he would work to draw new businesses, with good-paying jobs.
“We have been told by some businesses that have recently located in Hibbing the reason they chose Hibbing is because we made it easy to establish their company here. I want to help keep the reputation of Hibbing as a place to have your business, feel safe, and raise your family.”
• Jim Paulsen
Background:
Paulsen, 49, is a 1989 graduate of Hibbing High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bemidji State University. He is widowed from Shannon Paulsen, and the father of three, Miranda, Michele, and Emily.
Why are you running for election?
“Hibbing is my hometown and I want to do my part to return Hibbing to its place as the hub of the Iron Range,” he responded.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Paulsen said he would work on expanding the tax base and to bring new businesses to Hibbing. He would also “work with our existing businesses to keep them; slow the tax levy increases for our citizens; increase transparency to get answers to the questions our citizens have;, and continue engaging the community with our emergency services and school district to build community pride and spirit."
Ward 3:
• Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman
Background:
Hoffman Saccoman is a current member of HEDA, Hibbing City Council representative on RAMS, Hibbing representative on the CDBG advisory board for St. Louis County, and a member of the Hibbing Task Force. She was previously appointed as acting mayor by Mayor Rick Cannata for two years. “I was honored to take office in January 2013, to represent the constituents of Ward E and now the constituents of Ward 3.”
A mother, grandmother, and daugher of a World War II veteran, Hoffman Saccoman said she has “been fortunate to have raised my children in Hibbing, where they had access to a great education by attending Hibbing Public Schools and an opportunity to pursue higher education starting at Hibbing Community College. As with all parents, I spent countless hours at soccer, football, cheerleading and girl’s hockey events as well as Cub Scouts, drama and speech.”
Hoffman Saccoman has spent the past 22 years as the executive director of the Hibbing Foundation. “I have assisted individual donors, businesses and organizations to help build endowment funds for our nonprofit community,” she said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege helping build this ‘saving’s account’ — our community’s legacy.”
Her husband has been a small business owner for more than 45 years. “I know first-hand the issues that face small business owners,” she said.
“I’m involved in my community. I was a parent volunteer at my children’s preschool and elementary schools. I was instrumental in starting the Teddy Bear Clinic many years ago that is still being offered as an educational event today. I co-authored the grant for the first homeless shelter in Hibbing. I also worked with a great team of community-minded individuals to establish the Melting Pots Meals program at our local Salvation Army.”
Additionally, Hoffman Saccoman was instrumental in bringing LEAD for America to the Iron Range, “whereby stakeholders such as ISD 701, SLC, Hibbing HRA, Chisholm Public Schools, City of Hibbing, City of Chisholm, Hibbing Foundation, Northland Foundation and IRRR pooled their money together to bring four lead fellows to work on project scopes in the areas of childcare, youth mental health and affordable and accessible housing.”
Why are you running for re-election?
Because, she said, “I believe in Hibbing. I have strong and loyal ties to Hibbing and I am a longtime community advocate. I am running for re-election to represent the constituents in Ward 3 and all taxpayers of Hibbing, with a continued and proven desire for Hibbing to be a forward moving community with access to all people and its organizations.”
The incumbent said she supports economic development. “Offering all people equal access to opportunities strengthens our city. The success of economic development depends on having a well-trained and educated workforce for jobs of the future.”
Additionally, “I promote collaboration,” she said. “By working together with local businesses, nonprofits, schools, city and county governments helps create a viable community. I will continue to build relationships with all facets of our community for the betterment of our citizens.”
If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I will continue to work diligently to promote and secure quality community services and place an emphasis on the safety and security of all citizens,” she responded. “These core services include police, fire and ambulance services, Public Works, sewer, garbage and cemetery. These services are all needed to keep our citizens safe and meet the public health standard both at the state and federal levels. I will continue to support our city staff who work diligently every day to provide services to the residents of Hibbing.”
Hoffman Saccoman said she would like to see “the realization of the ongoing work, initiatives, projects and frameworks that were started while I’ve been in office. I will continue to build relationships and communication with the City of Hibbing and ISD 701. I will continue to work with Hibbing Community College to have a well-trained and educated workforce for jobs of the future. I will aggressively help to secure funding to raze at least another 100 buildings/houses/garages during the next five years in an effort to fight blight.”
Hoffman Saccoman said she will continue to champion local businesses and nonprofits,
“I will continue to actively make ‘cold calls’ to potential businesses and restaurants to locate in Hibbing. I strongly believe we need to work toward diversified industries such as manufacturing to help ensure economic growth — that offer good-paying jobs, that include a competitive benefit package, in order to attract and retain young families.”
Additionally, “I will continue to support our career fire department with its 27 firefighters and 19 paid on-call firefighters that average over 3,000 runs annually. I will continue to support the hard-working men and women who maintain three fire halls and risk their lives to keep our citizens safe.
“I will continue to support the 31 outstanding men and women in our Hibbing Police Department who protect and serve our citizens, with sworn officers covering 186 square miles, the largest patrol area in the state.
The council candidate said she will also promote projects that are currently in the works. “‘The ‘Windows to the World’ – Hibbing Mine View received $1.3 million in the current bonding bill to complete Phase III. The City of Hibbing is actively addressing the funding structure of maintaining three historic buildings. The City of Hibbing is working diligently on the Carey Lake Campground and its 1,200 acres of recreational opportunities.”
Hoffman Saccoman said she believes in equity, fairness, openness and integrity. “I will continue to ensure all voices are heard and continue to focus on improving our city. I will continue to work on behalf of the constituents in Ward 3 and all citizens of Hibbing.
• Jason Johnson
Background:
Johnson has lived on the Iron Range since the age of 2. “I have been a manager of the bar and restaurant of the Mesaba Country Club and the Canteen of the Hibbing Curling Club for the past six years. I am currently running the kitchen at Mike’s Pub, located on Howard Street in historic downtown Hibbing. I have had the opportunity to meet many people throughout these ventures. I am currently the lead commissioner for the Hibbing Fire Commission.”
Why are you running for election?
“I am looking to keep the best interests in mind for the citizens of Hibbing,” he responded. “I am interested in being their voice to accomplish the changes needed to make Hibbing a thriving and flourishing town on the Iron Range.”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“Our town is always in need of new voices,” he said. “We need to continue supporting the current commercial and industrial businesses. We also need to find new commercial and industrial businesses to help keep our community growing.
“This last year has been hard on a lot of businesses and residents of Hibbing. I want to find new ways to make sure we can keep the businesses and residents here and help them in any way I can.”
Ward 4:
• Jay Hildenbrand
Background:
Hildenbrand grew up on the Iron Range, attended Hibbing Community College and finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He then attended Northwestern Health Science University to complete his Doctorate in Chiropractic. “I returned to Hibbing with my wife, Katie, to pursue our careers back in our hometowns,” he said. “I am currently employed at Fairview Range, while Katie is a managing partner at Architectural Resources Inc. We have two boys, Isaac, a senior at Hibbing High School, and Isaiah, who is in seventh grade.
“Beyond my work and family, I also donate my time to the Range Center board of directors, Hibbing Youth Hockey board of directors, and Central Mesabi Medical Foundation board of directors. I enjoy rehabbing residential and commercial properties with developing Salute Studio in Hibbing, partnering with Range Regional Rentals, and MJM Enterprises.”
Why are you running for re-election?
“I have had the honor to be your city council representative for the past two years and am excited for the opportunity to represent you for the next four years,” Hildenbrand said. “I am running for re-election because I have a passion to help the city grow and prosper. I feel that in the past two years I have helped support advancements for our community.
“We have improved community involvement with more activities for the citizens, assisted in the start of multiple small businesses and helped several current businesses in town grow,” he said.
“I believe we need to continue to support advancement on future facilities and jobs, developing a strategy to control blight, and continue helping the downtown business be successful all while being fiscally responsible to our citizens of the community.”
If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
Hildenbrand said he “will continue to listen to the needs of our community, work towards advancing Hibbing’s economy and supporting the community with opportunity. I will continue to work with the local law enforcement and fire departments to provide a safe environment for the citizens of Hibbing while striving to support the youth and seniors of this town.”
• Raymond Pierce Jr.
Background:
Pierce, a lifelong resident, is married to Anna, and they have three boys, Raymond, Travis, and Austin. He is a former Hibbing Ward A councilor, and a millwright with ArcelorMittal.
Why are you running for election?
“I have always had an interest in city government,” he responded. “My father was a city councilor, and I served a two-year term as Ward A councilor. I left city government to become head coach of Hibbing High School wrestling. I needed to focus on constructing the program I wanted and make sure I wasn’t spreading myself too thin. After three years, I feel I can manage the time needed to coach and be productive as a city councilor.”
Pierce said he sees the needs of Hibbing’s citizens changing. There are fewer places, he said, “for our citizens to do their shopping or spend their leisure time. As a kid, I guess I was sort of a ‘mall rat.’ I have many memories ‘hanging out’ at the Iron Gate Mall. Today, Hibbing has no real place for our kids to hang out. I would like to work with our youth coalitions and economic developers, to help bring Hibbing back to being the hub of the Iron Range.”
Pierce said he is also “a huge advocate of our rural areas. Being the largest land-sized city in the state, we have a vast area of rural citizens. It’s crucial that someone is elected to the council who truly represents them and their needs.
“Ordinances and laws governing our Hibbing citizens need to be written in a common sense way, so as to take in account how it differs from urban to rural,” he continued, “and monies for infrastructure need to be allocated to the rural areas to address their needs and not be forgotten.”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I hope to accomplish and be a part of many things,” he said. “I don’t have any agendas. I just want to serve Hibbing’s citizens the best I can with common sense and decency.”
