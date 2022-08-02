HIBBING — With three Hibbing residents running for the Ward 4 council seat, a primary is necessary to cut that down to two.
Steve Jurenes, who is currently on the council, is running against Chris Whitney and Casey Clover.
In December 2021, former Ward 4 councilor Jay Hildenbrand resigned after moving out of the ward, which opened up the seat, which still had three years left on the term. In March, the city council appointed Jurenes to the seat, choosing him from a list of five candidates who applied and were interviewed, including Whitney and Clover.
The winner of November’s general election for Ward 4 will finish out the final two years of the term.
All three candidates were given the same three subjects to comment on for this story including background, why they are running for office, and what they believe are the top three priorities.
The following are their unedited answers.
Voting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at officially designated polling places including: The Hibbing National Guard Armory, Hibbing Memorial Building, Kelly Lake Community Center, St. Archangel Michael's Orthodox Church, Range Regional Airport, Irongate Plaza, and Maple Hill Community Center.
Steve Jurenes
Hello, I am Steve Jurenes, a 3rd generation Hibbing resident living in Ward 4.
A former Bluejacket and Cardinal, I graduated from University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1975 with a degree in business administration/marketing and a minor in accounting. After graduation, I worked as an Advertising Representative for the Hibbing Daily Tribune serving over one hundred accounts.
From 1978 to 1999 I was named Advertising Manager earning numerous state awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association for creative advertising. In January 2000, I joined the sales department at Ranger GM-Hibbing where I was responsible for the entire advertising budget, internet sales, as well as day to day sales and service needed. I retired in 2012.
My career put me in contact with the businesses and residents of Hibbing and the entire Iron Range on many levels. My civic involvement included past president of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club and a board member of the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation.
Currently I serve on the Hibbing Economic Development Authority and represent Ward 4 on the Hibbing City Council. I also do volunteer work, when and where needed, with my wife Anna.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for Ward 4 counselor not as a politician, but as a proud 3rd generation Hibbing resident. I am motivated and excited to represent “all” the residents of Hibbing as I realize that my votes affect the quality of life not only for my ward but the entire city. During my years of employment I have worked with individuals, business owners and national corporations. Now being retired I can devote my time to listen with an open mind, look into any concerns and respond with information. With my experiences and being retired, I consider myself a team player with the betterment of Hibbing as my goal.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city/district and how would you deal with them?
As I considered the many requests, complaints, comments and questions, I believe the top three concerns of the residents are: Technology, infrastructure and safety.
Technology: Hibbing needs to keep focusing on new technologies and expanding to rural areas. We need to connect with the world, keep up with challenging times, be attractive to investors which will be more productive for the city. Technology literature (web site) needs to also be user friendly, accurate with more detailed information. This is now being developed which will improve communication between residents and government. Being on the council I would like to keep technology expanding.
Infrastructure: Infrastructure networks can be visible like roads, bridges, potholes or hidden underground like water/sewer or gas lines which play a vital role in the smooth, smart operation of a city. Hibbing residents deserve to have the best essential support systems to continue their daily lives and investors consider these as assets when looking to locate in the city. To achieve and maintain good infrastructure it costs money, but there are ways to get funding so the cost is not totally on the tax payer.
Safety: Safety is a concern for many residents. As your counselor I will work hard to ensure all security measures be more than adequate. Necessary equipment, ample workforce and education/training should be up to date for those in the safety profession. Current education information needs to be provided so everyone can recognize and react to all situations be it playground bullying, robbery, substance abuse or any criminal act. Hibbing should always be considered a safe place on the map to live, work, visit, play and invest.
Thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself and comment on what I believe are the top three issues facing Hibbing. It was difficult to address only three issues since affordable housing, blight, job growth, business retention and higher paying jobs are others that also have been brought to my attention. I hope voters will look at me as someone that is approachable, open minded and willing to work for them and the betterment of Hibbing.
—
Chris Whitney
Bio: Age 45. Married. Wife Jessica, daughters Piper (8) and Raegan (6). Police officer in Keewatin for 21 years with the last 6 as chief. Hibbing resident for 43 years.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for city council to try and help return Hibbing to its glory days as the hub of the Iron Range. I feel the town has fallen behind other cities and needs to catch up.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city/district and how would you deal with them?
1) Lack of new businesses in town and lack of attractions to draw people to the city to help current businesses thrive. 2) Keeping the memorial building expansion on track. 3) Too many blight properties and run down buildings throughout town.
—
Casey Clover
Bio: My name is Casey Clover. I was born and raised in Hibbing. I’m married to my wife Janessa for 7 years and we have a beautiful little girl Aurora. I’ve worked at Minntac for the past 10 years.
Why are you running for office?
I’m trying to become more involved as a citizen of the town and try to help the people in the city anyway I can. I want to try and make this city a better place to raise my family and retire in.
What are the 3 biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Economic development based on quality of life for everyone and a way to create more amenities in town. Try to expand on what we have in our town already to help our businesses small and large to thrive and hopefully we will get some new ones in the near future. The memorial building expansion might be one piece of the puzzle. We could have a place for kids/youth to do all year round for example. Also would be nice to have an area for indoor walking during the winter and other services to help with community wellness.
Access to affordable high speed internet for rural/city residents. More people are working from home or online schooling so it would be nice to try and get a few more internet providers in the area for people to choose from. All children in our area need access at their homes to work on their education.
One option could be to try and get some money from the Broadband Grant Program if we haven’t tried that yet.
Access for more affordable rental housing for residents who live here already or people that want to move to the area. There are so many job opportunities in our area right now so that could help us get more people to move here.
