Three candidates file for two seats on Balkan Township Board By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Jan 25, 2023 BALKAN TOWNSHIP—The Balkan Township election and town meeting are set for Tuesday, March 14.Filing for candidacy opened on Jan. 3 and closed on Jan. 17.Two individuals filed for a three-year term as supervisor, the incumbent Dirk VerSteeg and Jeremy Erspamer, according to the township office.One individual, Shari Fisher, filed for a two-year term as treasurer. The incumbent, Kent Fredeen did not file for reelection.Polls open at noon on March 14 and close at 8 p.m. The annual meeting follows at 8:15 p.m. at which the electorate will set the levy among and other business.
