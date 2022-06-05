GILBERT – Orange and black and the Gilbert Buccaneers school song were the order of the evening Thursday as people gathered in the Feyereisen Auditorium to bid farewell to the school that will be no more, and to tour the hallowed halls and classrooms on the final day of the 2021-2022 school year.
And now a look back at the Gilbert School District that began in 1892, as detailed in a history book “Those were the days, my friend: The History of Gilbert and Sparta,” written in 1983 by the late James and Kathie Krause, editors and publishers of The Gilbert Herald, and dedicated to his parents John and Marie Krause.
“Comfortable living quarters for about 50 teachers were provided in a building on Broadway known as the Gil-Minn Club, under control of the School Board.
“The general aim of the day school course of study was to give each school child a chance. The night school course was designed to give those of foreign birth who desired to learn the English language and the ways of the country, and to aid any who planned to work for their citizenship papers.
“In the junior high the way was paved for boys and girls to be thinking about their life work and an opportunity was given them in a variety of subjects — mathematics, social science, hygiene, language, history, geography, home economics and manual training were among the subjects. Special activities of the high school included public speaking, athletics, and social gatherings. These were all under the direct supervision of the high school principal and faculty.
“The total enrollment by 1928 as 1,671 93 in kindergarten, 930 grade school, 364 junior high and 257 in senior high. (This does not include students from outside Gilbert.)
“The schools operated 11 buses, 5 of which were horse-drawn. About 500 pupils were transported daily. The longest haul was 12 miles. All drivers were licensed, and the buses were equipped with rear vision mirrors, windshield wipers, stop and taillights. Before crossing a railroad grade crossing, a student got out, observed whether a train was approaching or not, and signaled the driver to proceed if no train was in sight. A limit of 22 miles per hour was maintained on all trips and no serious or fatal accidents occurred.”
—
A school was built in McKinley in the early 1890s, then in 1896 schools were constructed in Sparta, Genoa and Malta Location, a school used continuously until 1920. Schools came to be in St. Louis River country and Belgrade Location near Biwabik and Elba Location. In 1911 a school was built in Hutter.
The Gilbert High School was also built in 1911 for $125,000. “The construction was buff-colored pressed brick, steel girders and concrete, 98-by-150 feet, two-story and sub-basement, electric lighted and low-pressure steam heat, fan system of ventilation. There were drinking fountains on all floors, telephone system and electric clocks, somewhat of modern luxuries for that time.”
The heating plant also heated the Technical and Junior High buildings and on the first floor was a “public library containing approximately 7,000 volumes.”
On the second floor was the auditorium, seating capacity 700, stage 40 feet wide and 20 feet deep. A modern picture machine was part of the equipment, and movies were shown once a week. The Gilbert Technical School was built in 1917, and the fully equipped cost $150,000.
Here's what the first floor had: An auto repair shop, mechanical drawing room, print shop, forge, swimming pool 25 feet deep and 60 feet long, shower baths for boys and girls and two well-equipped gymnasiums. On the second floor were the agricultural laboratory, opportunity department and science laboratories.
The book details the construction period under the leadership of the School Board, members W.P. Chinn, William G. Dundas and A.J. Sullivan followed by board members with these last names: Fulton, Sherman, Cosgrove, Caine, Rutherford and Farmer. “During their period of service, the following buildings were built: Technical Building, Sigurd Moe building in McKinley, Belgrade School, Elba, Hutter and Malta, St. Louis River, Schley School and the Junior High.”
—
Nelle Shean is a name synonymous with Gilbert school, as she taught or was an administrator for 50 years, “her entire life given to education from 1913 until her retirement in 1963. So dedicated were her years of education, the Gilbert Elementary School was named after her.” The writers of the book described her this way: “She had a very basic way with education – example and discipline; for this she was known far and wide. She demanded the respect of the youngsters, and for this they loved her. Not many passed through the school forgetting her stern but compassionate ways. He was loved by all and had the true respect of not only the youth, but the teachers she looked over as principal.”
She made a $60 salary a month, and for teaching night school an additional $24. Shean was quoted as saying, “Teachers were held in high esteem in those days. Parents and students alike were so thoughtful and kind.” She enjoyed teaching citizenship classes to the European immigrants. “Her concern and love for children and parents spanned her entire lifetime.”
—
“It was at the entrances to the Feyereisen Auditorium that one becomes aware of someone who gave 43 years to the children of Gilbert,” the Krauses wrote in the Gilbert history book. Magdalene Feyereisen gave 43 years of her life to the children of Gilbert as a speech teacher. She was the first teacher to use the new high school building, and she said she “put her love of all religious denominations into practice by holding an ecumenical Christmas pageant… all the ministers of the town took part. That was the nicest part of all – people of all religions worshiping together at Christmas.”
She was quoted as saying, “Oh, yes, my life has been a happy one. I’m always jolly.” Born in 1881, she lived to be 99.
—
Nelle Shean and Magdalene Feyereisen left behind stellar legacies of their years spent in the Gilbert School District, as did other outstanding educators over the past more than a century.
