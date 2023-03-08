I just finished reading How to Build a Healthy Brain. I’ve always wanted one of those. Not surprisingly, there was a lot of information about the importance of sleep, nutrition and exercise for brain health. The author Kimberley Wilson also discussed the hazards of social media and technology. Excuse me while I take this call. Kidding.

I was surprised by the section on the effects of fake news on health though. Wilson quoted a study from Manchester Metropolitan University that found people who had “low information discernment” had a “flawed response to threat.” That causes stress which harms mental and physical health. She didn’t say so, but I think “low information discernment” is a polite way to say you’ll believe almost anything.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments