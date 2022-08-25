HIBBING — A new designated learning space for children from birth to five years old was showcased on Tuesday with an open house and ribbon cutting at the Washington Elementary School in Hibbing.

The Hibbing Learning Center has its own entrance and brings together the Hibbing School District Early Childhood Education programs and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s (AEOA) Head Start program under one roof.

