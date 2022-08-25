HIBBING — A new designated learning space for children from birth to five years old was showcased on Tuesday with an open house and ribbon cutting at the Washington Elementary School in Hibbing.
The Hibbing Learning Center has its own entrance and brings together the Hibbing School District Early Childhood Education programs and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s (AEOA) Head Start program under one roof.
The design of the space offers a sense of school pride to the youngest Bluejackets — Silver lettering just off the main entrance reads, Hibbing Early Learning Center “Anchor Yourself Early.”
On the wall of the gym located across the hall there are letters that say, “Home of the Jr. Jackets.”
“This has been a long time coming,” John Berklich, Hibbing School Board Chair said in advance of a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours on Tuesday.
Jeff Polcher, Hibbing School Board Director shared his sentiments on the project.
“I’m just amazed — it’s a lot of work on the district’s part,” Polcher said.
Polcher also touched on the benefits of having all students from birth through second grade under one roof as opposed to being “scattered” as was the case up until now.
The open house offered a chance for families to meet teachers and school administrators, while experiencing the news space for the first time.
Representatives from the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce conducted a ceremonial ribbon cutting, which was followed by tours of the new facility.
Kirk Lewis, ECFE and Community Education Director for the Hibbing School District and Skip Ferris, AEOA Head Start Director gave the welcome and thanked everyone involved with the project, and Superintendent Richard Aldrich and the Hibbing School Board for its support and vision, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), Architectural Resources, Inc., Max Gray Construction and the Hibbing School Community.
Charisse Salo, Program Manager for Arrowhead Head Start said she thinks the Hibbing Early Learning Center is very positive.
“It’ll be great to have all of the children under one roof and to be able to receive services at one location,” Salo said.
Carissa Brownlee said her daughter, Eleanor Hernick is very excited about attending preschool at the new facility. Having a full day of preschool was one of the positive things the family mentioned.
State Representative Julie Sandstede sent a letter of congratulations to the district on the new addition. Copies of the letter were available for the public at a table near the entrance along with a program for the open house.
“I’m excited our youngest learners will have a space designed to truly engage them in their education and enhance their experience,” wrote Sandstede, who said she regretted that she was unable to make it to the event, but is incredibly proud of the community for coming together to make this vision a reality. “While the facility is world-class, that’s only part of the equation. I’m grateful for the quality teachers and education support personnel in our community who I’m confident will effectively take advantage of the new space as they provide programming and services.”
Sandstede went on to say that investments in early childhood are “among the most valuable investments we can make. There are parallels to financial investments; when you invest early, you see the biggest returns.”
B.J. Berg, K-2 Principal at Washington Elementary described the new addition as “absolutely amazing,” adding, “I think it’s a win for all.”
Aldrich in an email on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the open house.
“We had a great turnout from our community to celebrate our grand opening,” Aldrich said. “It was wonderful to see our youngest learners exploring our new Early Learning Center. The Hibbing School Board has made an investment in the community and its students that will pay social, emotional, and educational benefits for years to come.”
Groundbreaking for the Early Learning Center occurred on May 13, and work on the estimated $9.45 million, 32,000 square-foot addition, was completed this summer, Lewis said in an earlier interview.
The added space will also allow officials to increase ECFE offerings, pilot a 3 year-old program, and increase time and slots in the 4 year-old program. For the 4 year-old program the district will be transitioning to a 5 days (a) week program. Doing so will increase instructional time for those students by nearly 600 hours for the year, an official was quoted as saying in a February 2022 story in the Mesabi Tribune.
A district lease levy will fund the majority of the project. The lease levy is non-voter approved. In December, at a truth in taxation meeting, the school board gave final approval to increase the lease levy. The levy is approved to run for up to 20 years,
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation provided a $300,000 grant to the city to help fund infrastructure and site work development, including a safe drop-off/pick-up zone.
The project is expected to create 61 construction jobs and 22 permanent jobs.
According to a story in the Mesabi Tribune in the summer of 2021, AEOA receives federal funding for Head Start. The Hibbing School District doesn't receive any federal funding and a very small amount from the state for the Early Childhood programs.
