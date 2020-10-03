This year of 2020 is certainly one for the history books- and it’s not done yet. We keep moving through one shock, surprise, or challenge after another.
But we can take some comfort in knowing that better times will arrive. Maybe not tomorrow. Certainly not as quickly as we’d like. But finally wars end, diseases are mitigated, education shines a light into dark corners.
American poet Carl Sandburg in his seminal work “The People, Yes” wrote the following lines:
In the darkness with a great bundle of grief
The people march.
In the night, and overhead a shovel of stars for
keeps, the people march:
“Where to? what next?”
Reading through newspapers from the past is an education in itself. These newspapers open the door to the sorrows, joys, and run-of-the-mill days in life that filled the world of our ancestors. The stories from the past may help us, as we, too, march forward, under the stars. We are “the people” who go forward to whatever is next.
Each of the following articles originally appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
Local Woman Poisoned
Originally published on July 1, 1910
Mrs. J.J. McCarthy was poisoned by eating vegetables. While visiting friends at Sturgeon Lake, she sampled some early summer lettuce and onions from the garden. No one else had tasted any of these vegetables yet this season. Almost immediately she was stricken
Although several means were tried, her severe problems continued and all were in fear for her life. Wagons were procured and she was transported to Hibbing for hospitalization.
The soil and water used in the garden are being inspected, but problems have yet to be determined.
•••
Sulphur Fumes Bother Firemen
Originally published on June 14, 1919
Fire starting from causes unknown broke out in the supply warehouse of the Oliver Iron Mining company, shortly before seven o’clock last night. Sulphur fumes coming from the upper story where the blaze originated were so dense as to cause the firemen to resort to gas masks. Volumes of smoke poured from the windows on the upper floor and gave the impressions that the entire building was ablaze.
By the use of chemicals, the firemen checked the fire after a hard fight. The firemen worked in replays in order to get at the seat of the blaze. It was thought at first that quantities of chemicals were ignited, but the fumes plainly indicated as to what was burning. The fire started on a shelf where considerable supplies were stored. The damage was principally from smoke. Total damage has not yet been made public.
•••
Row is Aired in Local Court
Originally published on June 24, 1919
Another Kitzville neighborhood row was heard in municipal court this morning before Judge Thomas Brady. Frank Noyen, owner of a hay meadow, alleged that Andrew Martinowich and “Hi” Hidukovich assaulted him in a dispute as to the ownership of the land. Twenty-five witnesses, including the wives of all the principals and their children and relatives, filled the courtroom. Two interpreters were necessary. After two hours, Judge Thomas Brady ordered the two defendants to pay fines of $11.00 each.
•••
Modern Fagan in Hibbing
Originally published on July 11, 1919
A modern-day Fagan has been found in Hibbing. Like the character in Charles Dickins’ novel “Oliver” who taught children how to pick pockets and bring him the results, this local man has been teaching two youngsters, one only eight and the other ten, to forge checks. The two badly frightened boys, when confronted by the police yesterday, told a story which may lead to several arrests. They allege that the man would fill out checks for them and would ask them to cash the paper at different stores. He would give them a share in the receipts. Checks to the amount of fifty dollars were passed off at several local merchants. The two boys will be held until “John Doe” is arrested.
•••
Cave In Kills Two Miners
Originally published on July 15, 1919
Caught by a cave-in at the Leetonia mine early this morning, two Austrian miners, John Sarich and George Blazavich, lost their lives. The two men were covered by tons of earth and their bodies were not recovered until 2:00 this afternoon. A rescue party, working frantically, removed the timbers and dirt and brought the remains to the surface. (Slovenians often were called “Austrian” at this time as Slovenia was a part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.)
Two other men working with Sarich and Blazavich luckily escaped. The miners were working in a drift when the soil suddenly gave way. (A “drift” in an underground mine is a horizontal passageway.)
Sarich was a single man, aged 23, while Blazavich has family in Europe. Also, his mother lives in Bessemer, Michigan.
The bodies were taken to the Barrett morgue and the Austrian Society will have charge of the funerals.
•••
Mine Hero to be Rewarded
Originally published on September 1, 1920
John Plestenak, former employee of the Crete Mining Company at the Utica Mine, will be formally presented with a beautiful silver shield tomorrow in appreciation of his heroism in rescuing Jacob Jasonovich, a fellow employee, from death during a cave-in at the Utica last May.
Plestenak will be presented the shield by P.S. Kurtzman, superintendent of the Utica. He will make a short speech as part of the noon presentation before all of the workers at the mine. Besides the shield, Plestenak will also receive a check for $50.00
Plestenak rescued his fellow worker who was buried by falling dirt at the risk of his own life.
•••
Educated Cows Steal Food
Originally published on October 22, 1923
Enter into the family of cows. The contented cows. They have ‘em in Brooklyn.
It might be contentment for the cows, but it’s “tuff” for the housewives. A scourge of cows, of all descriptions, sizes, and breeds, is making life miserable for the women of the house these days.
One particularly old Bossie with a large appetite is just a little smarter than the other cows, Brooklyn folks say. She watches the groceryman deliver the groceries. Then, before anyone opens the door, she sneaks up on the food and in a few swallows enjoys a fine meal. This Bossie has led to a bad precedent, housewives say, as now more cows have learned the “mistaking” of the backyards of Brooklyn for pasture, looking for good things to eat. Missing groceries has become a regular occurrence.
The result is that Brooklyn folks are up in arms and have sent out an S.O.S. call.
The Health Department, Police Department, and Fire Department have all been appealed to in order to put an end to the epidemic of hungry cows.
•••
Official ID Tags Now Available Through Civil Defense
Originally published on April 20, 1955
Identification tags are authorized by the Federal Civil Defense Administration and are an important safety measure for everyone, the Civil Defense Director for the Village of Hibbing and Town of Stuntz Col. Theo. A. Oberlander said. These tags provide quick identification which would be helpful in cases of accident, sudden illness, or any emergency, including air attacks.
Each tag is permanently stamped with the wearer’s name plus the name and address of the person to be notified in an emergency. The wearer’s birth date and religious preference are also stamped on the smooth metal tag which is carried on a non-tarnishable chain.
Through special arrangements, instructions for ordering these important tags may be obtained at displays in many grocery stores.
Oberlander also reported that the Civil Defense has tried to put this project into effect for three years but has been blocked by a lack of personnel and funds. Recently, however, the Civil Defense secured the help of a large food manufacturer in distributing the official tags on a nation-wide, at-cost basis.
Each member of a family, no matter the age of each child or adult, should have a tag. Each tag will require 25 cents enclosed with the application blank.
Miss Val Peterson, local Federal Civil Defense Administrator, has said: “Should an attack come, such tags without doubt would be essential in reassembling families, and ministering to the needs of the lost and injured. Unless the program is put into full operation, the nation would lose some of its ability to pick itself up and strike back.”
•••
Free-Spending Political Era Recalled
Originally published on July 7, 1958
A number of stories still are told about the bygone free-spending , free-wheeling era of Iron Range politics. Whether or not they are true, they do reflect some of the color of that era.
For instance, there was the entire city council of a Range town which made a business trip to Chicago. The members spent all their money in the big city and had to hold a Council meeting in Chicago to vote themselves funds to get back home.
Then there was the Hibbing politician who paid $300 to get a political leader in Alice to deliver the votes in that newly-annexed village. When the votes were counted, there was not one vote for the politician who had paid- not even the vote of the man who had received the $300.
The most often told story concerns “Mr. X,” a town official from a Range community who was padding the payroll of the town by leaving on the payroll three men who had died.
Each payday he would go to the payroll clerk and say, “Smith and Jones and Johnson have asked me to pick up their checks for them.” One payday, when he came to pick up the checks of the dead men he had kept on the payroll, the payroll clerk said, “I’m sorry, Mr. X, but Mr. Smith, Mr. Jones, and Mr. Johnson have all come by and picked up their checks.”
