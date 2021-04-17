BY ANGIE RIEBE
VIRGINIA — Seventeen-year-old Erin Haerer knew there was something she had to do after undergoing reconstruction surgery in March for a torn ACL.
She needed to write a thank you letter.
Somewhere out there was a family to whom she felt deeply connected — in more than one way.
Haerer wanted that anonymous family to know that the loved one they grieved not only helped her by mending a painful high school basketball injury — but also helped to mend a bit of her heart that has been shattered many times during her young life.
The teenager wanted them to know how grateful she is for their loved one’s selfless gift.
•••
Pain more difficult to heal
Haerer was taken down by excruciating pain when she was hurt Feb. 8, on only the eighth day of the basketball season, while playing for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shinbone, at the knee. The ligament can tear by a sudden twisting motion. Most injuries occur during sports such as basketball, football, skiing and soccer, promptly causing swelling and pain.
“I found out the next day I needed surgery” to repair the tear, Haerer said on a recent day at the Northland Learning Center in Virginia, where she is currently a student.
She hobbled along on crutches for a while, a brace on her leg, until the scheduled surgery March 15 in Duluth.
The physical injury was one thing.
There was no comparison, however, to the mental and emotional inner pain, far less easy to heal, that the teen had suffered previously.
When Haerer was 9 years old, her mother died by suicide.
“I was confused. I didn’t know why she did it,” Haerer recalled.
Her mom’s death, almost eight years ago, left her “mad and sad” and feeling “like I was not enough.”
Haerer turned to her older sister for comfort.
Big sis Avery Straughter was outgoing and fun.
She loved to be around people. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and spending time outdoors — at the beach, boating, hunting, and four-wheeling. She excelled in school and athletics, especially basketball.
After their mom’s death, “me and Avery got really close,” Haerer said. “I’d tell her everything. We did a lot of things together.”
Like the memorable time when the sisters spent some silly moments together while sitting in a drive-through car wash. Haerer remembered how happy her sister was that day, smiling and singing along to music inside the vehicle, “only knowing half the words.”
The only thing that mattered was that they had each other.
But when Haerer was injured during this year’s basketball, she did not have her sister to enfold her in comfort.
Though outwardly bright and friendly, Avery struggled with depression. She had attempted suicide a few times. Yet, she hid her debilitating mental illness so well that her little sister “didn’t know it was that bad.”
On Sept. 17, 2018, 17-year-old Avery Victoria Straughter, an Eveleth-Gilbert senior, died by suicide.
Haerer said she felt numb, lost and alone. “I didn’t know what to do with myself.”
Aunt Dano Zebro, a paraprofessional at the NLC, watched her niece “go into a deep depression.” Haerer began experiencing severe anxiety attacks, bouts of extreme anger, and terrible sadness.
Zebro, who has served as chairwoman of a local nonprofit aimed at suicide awareness and prevention, and who has lost a number of loved ones to suicide, was well aware of the feelings others experience after someone close takes their own life. Feelings of “why didn’t they say something and what could I have done? … The ‘whys’ never leave you,” Zebro said, adding that a person has a 60 percent greater chance of dying by suicide when a loved one has died in that manner.
Research has shown there is a genetic, hereditary component to suicide, according to the Mayo Clinic.
To feel close to her sister amid her grief, Haerer had turned to playing the sports Avery loved, including volleyball and basketball.
When the basketball season began earlier this year, she wrote both her mom’s and her sister’s initials on her shoes. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to wear them on the court for long.
Athletics are off the table for a while, as Haerer heals from the ACL reconstruction surgery.
In the meantime, she has been spending a lot of time, she said, listening to music, playing with her dogs and hanging out with her aunt.
And — focusing on that letter of thanks.
Following the surgery, Haerer was notified that she had been the recipient of human tissue donation used for the ACL reconstruction.
She immediately thought of Avery. “My sister was a tissue donor.”
Haerer is now the same age as Avery was when she died, Zebro noted. All the things her niece will be experiencing, without her sister present, such as high school graduation next year and heading to college with aspirations of going into Special Education, “is now hitting her,” Zebro added.
The donation connection is so meaningful, said the aunt and niece.
April is National Donate Life Month, aimed at encouraging Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors — and to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
According to Donate Life America, the demand for organ, eye and tissue donation still vastly exceeds the number of donors. More than 100,000 adults and children are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.
One person can save and better the lives of eight people through organ donation. While not every person dies in a manner in which organ donation is possible, one person — through eye and tissue donation — can restore sight to two people and heal the lives of 75 individuals.
Haerer plans to write to the family she has never met this month, via a donation center, to express her gratitude for the gift of donation.
Honoring donation
Haerer said she hopes to be back playing basketball by next year. A medical appointment in July will check on how well she has recovered from surgery.
Healing from the loss of her mother and sister may take a lifetime.
Haerer said she realizes now that people handle grief differently, and everyone must “heal in their own way.”
To others going through loss, the 17-year-old who has been through more than many her age, says: “Don’t give up, even if you lack motivation. There is always something in the future to look forward to.”
During the dark moments, when Haerer struggles to believe those words, her aunt will be there, “like it or not,” Zebro said, with a loving smile.
Together, they will navigate through the difficult times, remember Avery, and honor a family whose loved one is making a big difference in a young person’s life.
