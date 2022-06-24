CHISHOLM – Under sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s, The Wall That Heals — a three-quarter scale traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall — officially opened to the public on Thursday at the Joel Maturi football field in Chisholm.
An Honor Ceremony is set for 10 a.m. this Saturday at the Wall featuring Mid Range Honor Guard, Bois Forte Black Eagle Drum, local Vietnam veterans reading the Honor Roll (105 names of local soldiers whose names are on The Wall That Heals), Special Forces Green Beret veteran of three tours with MACV-SOG (the Vietnam War’s covert operations unit) Major John Plaster, a 21-rifle salute.
“This first day is going amazing with more people than originally anticipated,” said Michelle Lampton, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Community Impact Coordinator.
The Wall That Heals is now on display 24/7 until the closing ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday. At 6 p.m. Sunset Taps will be performed by a different musician each evening The Wall That Heals is on Display.
A steering committee of local veterans, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) and the UWNEMN United for Veterans have partnered with community leaders across the region to make the wall’s stay in Chisholm as meaningful as possible, according to the UWNEMN. The UWNEMN United for Veterans Committee had originally applied to host the wall in 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID.
At an impressive 375 feet in length and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point the replica allows visitors an opportunity to do name rubbings of individual servicemember’s names on the wall, according to information provided on the United Way of Minnesota’s website.
The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile education center. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of “The War and the Wall” and provides additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., while additional exhibits give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at the wall, according to information on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) website.
The display includes Hometown Heroes-photos of service members on the wall who list their home of record from the local area, and In Memory-photos of local Vietnam veterans honored through VVFM’s Memory program which honors local veterans who returned home and later died, it states.
Vietnam Veteran Paul Lorentz made the journey from Wadena to Chisholm. Lorentz, who was drafted in the Army and served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 with the 25th Infantry Division, said he was able to locate names of six men from his unit on the wall.
“Four guys died the same day and their names are on the same panel,” Lorentz noted, adding that two others from the unit had also lost their lives.
Lorentz said the 25th Infantry Division was based on the Cambodian border, and was involved with an operation on May 6, 1970 that he said led to the end of the war.
Ed Zakrewski, a Vietnam era Army veteran from Balkan Township, said he was toward the
front of a motorcycle procession that escorted the wall from Eveleth to Chisholm on Wednesday.
“It’s really nice,” Zakrzewski said, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the military aircraft flyover scheduled for noon on Thursday.
Jim and Wanda Lietz, of Sturgeon Township, said they were saddened by the memorial and seeing all of the names of those who lost their lives. Jim is a Vietnam era veteran and served in the Army from 1969-1971.
“So many were young that died — it’s just sad,” Wanda said.
Deb Bradt of Ely and her mother, Norma Thomas, of Cook traveled together to see the wall on Wednesday.
“It was very moving,” Bradt said, adding that seeing all of the names left an impression that may not have been the case if it were a regular stone memorial.
Thomas said with the assistance of volunteers at the memorial, she was successful in locating a name of a person she knew years ago.
“It was nice to see his name,” she said.
Ralph Fidedy, a Vietnam veteran from Grand Rapids said he served in Vietnam for 17 months with the Navy Seabees. Fidedy said Wednesday marked the third time he’s seen the wall, including once on an honor flight to Washington, D.C.
Fidedy said he once recalled the names of those he knew who are remembered on the wall, but 50 years later, that’s no longer the case.
“That was my other life,” he said.
A local school group and a group of veterans from the veterans home in Silver Bay were among those at the memorial on Thursday.
—
A procession of motorcycles escorted the wall from Eveleth through Range towns to Chisholm on Wednesday. People waving American flags were lined up at points along the route.
Throughout the weeklong tribute, volunteers are playing an important role.
A group of volunteers from United States Steel and another from Minnesota Power were among those on hand to help with setup.
“It’s a great deal — it means a lot,” Dan Pierce of Hibbing said.
Chad Buus said he’s had mentors in his life that are Vietnam veterans, adding that it’s important to honor them.
“And it gives the community a chance to bring people together,” he said.
Scott Schwake, of Grand Rapids was part of a team of 17 people from Minnesota Power helping out on Wednesday. Schwake said his dad is a Vietnam Veteran and that it was an honor for him to work alongside other veterans to help set up.
Eric Clement, of Iron, also was with the Minnesota Power team, echoed Schwake’s sentiments, while talking about the strong Yellow Ribbon Committee at Minnesota Power and US Steel.
People going to The Wall That Heals are reminded that it is a memorial site and that talking on cell phones, dogs, bikes, food and beverages are prohibited at the site.
More information is available on the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota website at uwnemn.org, and on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website at www.vvmf.org.
