One of the many lasting legacies of COVID-19’s impact on society will be the toll community mitigation efforts to slow the spread had on school aged children.
The end result of two turbulent school years since the spring of 2020 — and the isolation, lost connections and lack of structure brought on by pandemic rules — may have all contributed to what educators are now seeing with kids back in schools: Student mental health has reached crisis levels across the country and locally.
“Because there was a lack of socialization for kids the past two years, we have had more issues with kids adjusting to school rules, getting along with others, following a schedule, attending school, etc,” Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said this week.
The story is the same across the Iron Range.
“We have witnessed students that are behind in emotional development due to COVID,” said Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich. “For example, the 3rd graders coming in needed to learn many skills that they would have normally been taught in 1st and 2nd grade. Raising your hand to answer questions, walking in a straight line, being able to sit in a classroom for an extended period. Some of the students really struggled with this and the struggle to understand it made them frustrated and angry at times.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin Superintendent and Elementary Principal Dr. Rae Villebrun, echoed the sentiments of Aldrich, particularly when it comes to elementary aged children.
“The behaviors and mental health of our children are in line with the inconsistency of school throughout COVID. Students were used to being at home and so being in school was a change,” Villebrun said. “This was especially true for our younger students. If you think about it, our 2nd graders left school in March (2020) as a Kindergarten student, had school in and out of the building as 1st graders, and then had school only in the building as 2nd graders.”
Ely Elementary Principal Ann Oelke said the pandemic created many challenges ranging from peer interactions, isolation, gaps in educational learning, and missed opportunities.
“In general, school readiness and peer interactions in the elementary setting with behaviors and mental health challenges have increased. The pandemic has created challenges with children not having the early experiences from Early Education and the development milestones that they go through with interactions with other children,” she said by email. “These students entering school now are struggling with the structure of the environment and interacting with others.”
COVID isn’t the only issue at play, area educators say. There are other factors contributing to the state of youth mental health.
“High school kids are experiencing more mental health issues due to social media — meaning how they see themselves compared to others on social media, what's true and what's not is difficult to determine, comments that are directed to them via social media, and the news in general about things happening in our world,” Engebritson said.
Oelke mentioned gender identity issues and the current economic climate, particularly in rural areas, are also contributing factors.
—
The response
In 2020 and 2021, in response to the pandemic, the U.S. Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
That ESSER funding is the portion of funding in the three COVID-19 relief laws designated to help address educational issues arising from the pandemic.
Many local school districts began to respond to what they were seeing last school year, using federal stimulus money to hire more mental health specialists, rolling out new coping tools and expanding curriculum that prioritizes emotional health.
Along the way education officials learned lessons that they say will help them as they move forward.
“We have learned that we need to find new ways to connect with each other and to provide more support for our staff and students who have had many challenges these past two years,” Engebritson said. “We need to look at ways to support our staff so they will stay in their positions and not leave. We need to do a better job of showing that we care and have resources available when staff and students need more support. COVID disrupted the learning and teaching for many. We will never be able to go back to pre-COVID days and so we need to meet people where they are at and help them to be at their best as either a student or staff member.”
Villebrun said she is looking forward to using what district officials learned to provide intentional support to our students.
“I've learned that students need to be in school buildings. Online learning may work for some kids, but for most students, it doesn't,” she added.
For Aldrich and Hibbing officials, it’s about helping students and staff feel safe.
“We need to make sure to concentrate on the children's mental health and emotional care before we can worry about specific instruction. If kids do not feel safe and secure, it's difficult to make academic progress,” Aldrich said. “Teacher's also need support, as they are the ones in the trenches dealing with these issues.”
Oelke offered a similar take.
“Students really respond when they know that adults care about them. They need to feel safe and cared for to be able to learn,” the Ely principal said. “We need more adults to make connections with students and help them work through their challenges on a personal level — we need more counselors, therapists, and behavior interventionists to do this work so that the students are ready to learn in math class or science classes. Schools need the funds to sustain those positions in schools.”
—
Services
In Hibbing, Aldrich said the district has hired additional social workers, North Homes therapists for mental health therapy, intervention specialists for academics, and Check and Connect coordinators to work on attendance issues.
“We will also be implementing a Social Emotional Learning curriculum. We will also be offering a North Homes day treatment program on-sight,” Aldrich said.
Check and Connect is an intervention program through St. Louis County and the University of Minnesota used with K-12 students who show warning signs of disengagement with school and who are at risk of dropping out. It’s a program that has been around for three decades.
Engebritson said both MIB and St. Louis County schools are responding with similar expanded services and offerings.
“We are doing a deeper dive into mental health and wellness. We are working to help both students and staff establish safe and connected relationships. We are providing training and resources,” Engebritson said. “We have a five year grant called Project Aware which will allow us to build a mental health system that will be sustainable for years to come.”
Both districts have also hired new staff including Student and Family Advocates (SAFAs) to help support principals, Dean of Students, and school counselors.
“We are also part of the Check and Connect grant though St. Louis County and so we have hired mentors through that program. We have a Project Aware Coordinator who helps guide several trainings,” Engebritson said.
Federal COVID dollars are helping to pay for the SAFAs, she added, but not the counselors, and district officials continue to look for pockets of money to fund the work they are doing so that we can sustain the SAFAs
Villebrun said Nashwauk-Keewatin uses North Homes as a partner to provide mental health support.
“The number of mental health providers has increased to one full-time worker in the high school and two full-time workers in the elementary. We also have our elementary counselor providing social emotional learning lessons to our K-6 students,” Villebrun said. “The high school has a Behavioral Coach who works with students to improve behavior. This position supports students, families, and staff in an effort to give students the skills they need to be successful and make better choices.”
Chisholm Superintendent Adrian Norman, said that at the start of the school year last year, the district “did see a slight behavioral uptick,” and for the 2022-23 school year, they have partnered with North Homes Mental Health Services to address student needs.
“Our goal is to have this available at all of our sites as well as a future Day Treatment Service,” he said.
“We added a 7-12th grade Check and Connect Coordinator last year (mid-year) and saw some significant improvements in chronic truancy, improved behaviors, and passing grades,” Norman said by email. “We are interviewing for a second Coordinator at the k-6 level this school year. These are grant funded positions through St. Louis County.”
Jeff Burgess, Mesabi East Superintendent, said by email that “As a district we have a Multi Tiered Systems of Support to address mental health needs and increased monitoring of social emotional needs through assessment systems.”
Burgess said the district is not hiring new staff this year.
“We have added extra staff the previous year through county programs,” he added.
Ely has one school counselor for grades ED-12, Oelke said, and also works with Range Mental Health to provide on-site therapy sessions as well as ADAPT services with school-based mental health services. They also have a Check and Connect Counselor that works with students and uses strategies such as social skills training and relationship building to increase student engagement with school and reduce dropout rates.
“At Ely Public Schools we work very hard to make a connection with each and every student that walks through our doors,” Oelke said.
“We work with True North Americorps and have a member in the elementary to enhance school-age students’ social-emotional learning (SEL) skills through enrichment programming and individualized support,” Oelke said.
The district also has a behavior interventionist working with students in the elementary to help students with social skills, conflict resolution, and school engagement.
“We are hoping to increase our True North Americorps and find another member to work with our students,” Oelke said. “We would like to increase behavior interventionists and school counselors if funding allows.”
—
The pricetag
The additional mental health services, while valuable, come at a cost, and local school officials are constantly looking at ways to pay for them — particularly knowing that COVID dollars will eventually run out.
At Nashwauk-Keewatin, North Homes providers are paid for through a grant and health insurance from the families. The Behavioral Coach is paid for through ESSER funds. The elementary counselor is partially paid for with our Title I funds, Villebrun said.
“Any new positions that are paid for through ESSER will either be moved into a different position based on seniority or I will have to find a creative solution to keep the positions as they currently are,” she said. “I won't have this answer until closer to the end of this school year. The percentage has varied from year to year.”
In Hibbing, the district is using a combination of general fund dollars, ESSER III Allocations, and grants to pay for the additional costs.
“We have a federally directed set aside (20%) of ESSER III that must be used to support learning loss and mental health supports. For Hibbing, it totals approx. $850,000 over 3 years (2021-24),” Aldrich said. “We will be collecting data on the effectiveness of these added positions and will be making recommendations to the school board on how best to proceed in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.