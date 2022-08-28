One of the many lasting legacies of COVID-19’s impact on society will be the toll community mitigation efforts to slow the spread had on school aged children.

The end result of two turbulent school years since the spring of 2020 — and the isolation, lost connections and lack of structure brought on by pandemic rules — may have all contributed to what educators are now seeing with kids back in schools: Student mental health has reached crisis levels across the country and locally.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments