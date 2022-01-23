VIRGINIA — There’s something rather magical about relaying a story and evoking emotion without ever saying a single word, says Virginia student Aynsely Erickson.
That’s what dance is all about.
“I love being able to tell a story and not talk or sing. It’s so unique,” said the sophomore, who has been dancing since kindergarten. “It’s a great way to portray emotion and be someone else, to escape reality and execute emotion.”
The form of self-expression is something “you can make your own,” she said.
While the 15-year-old enjoys, and has proven herself, already, as a gifted actor and singer in local performing arts programs, she is most drawn, Erickson said, to the way dance tells a story through facial expressions and body movements.
“I want to dance for the rest of my life. I could never live without it.”
It’s no surprise, then, that Erickson competed for and landed a place on this year’s Minnesota Association of Dance Teams (MADT) All-State Dance Team for Class AA High Kick. She was rated in the top two-thirds of the 400 video nominations sent in from throughout the state and will represent Rock Ridge at the event in early-March in the Twin Cities area.
“Aynsley is such a special person who doesn’t come across your path very often,” said Wolverine Dance Team Coach Emily Jankila. “She could be on Broadway tomorrow.”
Erickson said she is happy to represent the WDT, which is only in its second year. It’s one of the “hidden gems in the school,” she and her coach noted.
But not for long.
The team will be introduced to the community during a halftime performance at the Virginia girls basketball game Tuesday at the Roosevelt school gym. The game starts at 7:15 p.m.
The WDT “is small, but mighty,” Jankila said. The team currently consists of 10 dancers who perform and compete in jazz and high kick. “We might be small, but there’s such talent on our team,” as shown by Erickson making the All-State team, she said.
In fact, this is only the WDT’s first year competing. The team didn’t participate last year because of the pandemic, but is taking part in seven competitions this season.
Despite the team being new to the “competition world,” Jankila presented the opportunity to compete at a higher level. Coaches from Minnesota State High School League teams can nominate two dancers each in both jazz and high kick for the All-State team.
Dancers then send in videos demonstrating a number of skills and kick combinations and learn a 30-second routine for the submissions, which are evaluated by a panel of association judges who choose the top dancers in each class.
Dancers selected for the All-State team learn performance routines on their own before meeting up for an intensive weekend that ends in an All-State Showcase. This year’s showcase will be March 5 at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Typical high kick numbers are two and a half to three minutes long and jazz routines run two and a half minutes. During a normal high kick routine, teams must complete 35 to 65 kicks above 90 degrees. Then there are leaps, pirouettes — all sorts of rules. “The rule book is 100 pages,” Jankila said. “A lot goes into it.”
“I’m looking forward to it,” Erickson said of dancing with a large group and some of the state’s best young high kick performers. “Our team is so small,” but she aims to “show we are not basic. We have a bunch of potential.”
As a section AA team, the WDT competes against much larger schools, Jankila said. “There are a lot of learning curves.” But the dancers hold their own.
Because there aren’t a lot of dance teams in the area, the WDT travels up to four hours for competitions. That makes for many early morning weekend trips. “But we make it work,” said the coach.
Since competitions take place so far away, “the community doesn’t know we exist,” or have a chance to easily watch the team in person. Tuesday’s performance at the game in Virginia will be exciting, Jankila said.
“What separates us is every single one of us has a studio background,” said Erickson, who is in her 11th year of dance. She started with lessons in Biwabik, and in third grade joined Amber Johnson’s Downtown Dance Academy in Virginia.
“They have good skills built up,” although “high kick is a whole different beast,” Jankila said.
Students who make the team perform in high kick and then try out for jazz. Currently half the team participates in jazz.
The WDT practices after school each day, just like any sport, currently at the Parkview Elementary gym, said the coach.
Erickson said while jazz is her favorite type of dance — “you can really portray emotion” — she is versed in many styles, including modern, hip hop, and heels, and previously tap and ballet.
At age 13, Erickson was cast as the lead, Matilda, in the community Mesabi Musical Theatre group’s local performances of “Matilda the Musical.”
Her goal is to attend The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, which has campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, and has programs in acting, music theatre, dance theatre and performing arts.
“I’ve done acting and singing, but I want to dance the rest of my life. Dance is my passion.”
Erickson is focused on continually “learning more and pushing more,” Jankila said. As co-coach of the WDT with fellow 10th grader Kelsey Kramer, Erickson “pushes the team to be better. I’m beyond excited to have them another couple seasons. They are both great leaders.”
The coach added that she is excited for Rock Ridge’s dance team to be represented in the statewide event to “show the talent we have, so early on. It will bring more interest to our team and hopefully more girls, and boys, will join.”
“Literally anyone who likes to dance or has the slightest bit of interest is welcome” to try out for the WDT, which is truly “like a family,” Erickson said. “Half the girls I didn’t talk to before and they are my best friends now.”
“It’s a tight-knit group,” Jankila echoed.
Erickson also threw in a “shout out to my family and friends and dance coaches who have always believed in me.”
That means a lot, Jankila said, reminding Erickson to remember her when the teenager becomes famous.
After all, Erickson is going places, said her coach.
“The sky's the limit for Aynsley. She is so competitive and passionate. You will definitely see her in the future. She will do great things.”
For more information on the Wolverine Dance Team, visit its Facebook page.
