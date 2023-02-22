“Change can be accomplished most of all through the power of prayer because with God all things are possible.” This powerful quote is from Wilfred A. Peterson, and I want to take a few minutes to look at the significance of prayer in our lives through the lens of Jesus’ life. When we read through the Gospels, we see Jesus teach, model, and mention the importance of prayer many times. I want to focus on three different forms of prayer that we see Jesus lay out in scripture.
First, we see Jesus teach us about Individual Prayer. This is the most common form of prayer, and one we read most often about when looking at the life of Jesus. I would venture to say it’s also the most common form of prayer that most of us use today as believers. In Mark 1:35 we read that, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” We read multiple times about Jesus getting up early in the morning to spend time in prayer. Was the ‘early in the morning’ significant because it’s more holy to do so in the morning? No, but it alludes to the significance that Jesus understood the importance of prioritizing time with God, His Father, over all other things. Jesus understood the importance of daily being in prayer and finding a ‘solitary’ place to prayer uninterrupted, with limited distractions, and a setting to focus on prayer. Do you have a place of ‘solitary’ today for your prayer life?
Second, we Jesus teaches us another form of prayer, Communal Prayer. It’s such a great gift to be able to pray with other believers. When Jesus was asked about prayer, He responded with a prayer that many of us have memorized, the Lord’s Prayer. “This, then, is how you should pray; Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” In the most famous prayer in scripture, it’s so important to remember the focus of this prayer is communal. Jesus doesn’t use “my” and “me”, but rather “our” and “us.” Communal prayer is an opportunity to take our eyes off ourselves and listen to the requests of others. It’s a time we get to share in the suffering and the joy of our church community. Whether it be in small groups, in coffee shops, on street corners, or gathered on Sunday in a corporate setting. There is power when we pray with one another.
Third, we see Jesus model the importance of praying Powerful Prayers. We see in the life of Jesus a willingness to go to God with big prayers, powerful prayers, and miraculous requests. We see Him pray for Lazarus to be raised form the dead, and then Lazarus walks out of the tomb. Prayer is powerful because God is the most powerful being in all of creation. He alone is the one who can answer our requests. Whether we pray individually or communally, we’ve got to remember who we’re praying to. What would happen if you and I started to pray bigger, bolder prayers?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.