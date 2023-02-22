“Change can be accomplished most of all through the power of prayer because with God all things are possible.” This powerful quote is from Wilfred A. Peterson, and I want to take a few minutes to look at the significance of prayer in our lives through the lens of Jesus’ life. When we read through the Gospels, we see Jesus teach, model, and mention the importance of prayer many times. I want to focus on three different forms of prayer that we see Jesus lay out in scripture.

First, we see Jesus teach us about Individual Prayer. This is the most common form of prayer, and one we read most often about when looking at the life of Jesus. I would venture to say it’s also the most common form of prayer that most of us use today as believers. In Mark 1:35 we read that, “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” We read multiple times about Jesus getting up early in the morning to spend time in prayer. Was the ‘early in the morning’ significant because it’s more holy to do so in the morning? No, but it alludes to the significance that Jesus understood the importance of prioritizing time with God, His Father, over all other things. Jesus understood the importance of daily being in prayer and finding a ‘solitary’ place to prayer uninterrupted, with limited distractions, and a setting to focus on prayer. Do you have a place of ‘solitary’ today for your prayer life?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments