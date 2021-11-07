The Salvation Army is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year — the Red Kettle campaign, and is in need of volunteer bell ringers.
This month both the Hibbing Salvation Army at 107 West Howard St. and the Virginia Salvation Army at 507 S. 12th Ave., are getting ready to kick off their Red Kettle bell ringing fundraisers.
Donations collected during the Red Kettle campaign are vital to operations throughout the year.
“If we have a bad Christms, the rest of the year is the same way,” Major Brenda Pittman, of the Virginia branch said in a recent interview.
Audra Levings, a caseworker at the Hibbing location echoed her sentiments.
“The Red Kettle season funds our programs for the entire year — that’s what pays the bills and buys food for the entire year,” Levings said.
Levings added that the agency does get some donations throughout the year, but that the Red Kettle campaign is used for budgeting.
Bell ringers are needed for the Red Kettle campaign kicking off in Hibbing at the Super One grocery store and L&M Supply on Nov. 19, and then expanding to include Walgreens and WalMart in Hibbing, and Jubilee Foods in Chisholm on Nov. 26.
The Virginia Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers. Ringing starts on Nov. 12 at both Super One grocery stores in Virginia. After Thanksgiving, bell ringers will be at Walmart, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby, and L&M.
To be a volunteer bell ringer at any of the above locations, go to registertoring.com and choose a day and time. You can also call the Hibbing location at 218-263-5096, or the Virginia location at 218-741-1889.
“We’ll make sure that a bell and kettle is there — any problems and they can call me,” Pittman said.
---
Christmas Assistance and Angel Trees
The Salvation Army is currently accepting applications for Christmas assistance for families in need.
The application deadline is Dec. 7 in Hibbing and can be accessed online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northn/hibbing/. For assistance you can also call 218-263-5096.
Applications are being accepted through Nov. 30 in Virginia and can be accessed online at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/virginia/. For assistance you can call 218-741-1889.
Pittman said applicants are asked for gift suggestions for toys and clothes as part of the process.
Angel Trees are scheduled to arrive at Super One and L&M Supply on Nov. 19, and at Walmart on Nov. 26 in Hibbing.
Angel Trees are scheduled to arrive at WalMart in Mountain Iron on Nov. 15. Walmart also has a virtual Angel tree, allowing people to purchase items online to fill Angel Tree requests.
Anyone wanting to purchase a gift from the Angel Tree is asked to select a tag or tags, and return the unwrapped item and the accompanying tag to the service counter, or drop it off at the Salvation Army headquarters.
Some other locations in the area are collecting toys for The Salvation Army without a tag designated to a specific child.
Christmas distribution, toy shop and food box is Dec. 22 in Hibbing.
Christmas distribution, toy shop and food box is Dec. 20 in Virginia.
---
Thanksgiving Dinners
Thanksgiving dinners for both the Hibbing and Virginia Salvation Army will be to go style this year. Donations of turkeys are being accepted at both locations.
Thanksgiving dinner pick up is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Hibbing.
Thanksgiving dinner pick up is set from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 in Virginia.
---
Christmas Dinners
Christmas dinner pick up is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 in Hibbing.
Christmas dinner pick up is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Virginia.
