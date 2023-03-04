HOMESTEAD - RAY PHOTO CAPTION

A homestead cabin, deep in the northern Minnesota woods, is the subject of this photo. It is 1907 in the area of Ray. (Ray is located along Highway 53, near the Canadian border.) These men might be trappers, loggers or farmers. Maybe all three. Perhaps they are brothers, or friends who came from “The Old Country” together. They are carving out a new home in America. Notice the log pile near the door, handy for keeping the cabin heated on those winter days and nights. Snowshoes hang by the door, ready for trips beyond the cabin. Notice, too, the toboggan standing upright. It is a great means for hauling in supplies through the snow.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

We must acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land in Northern Minnesota. These people include the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.

The early Non-Indigenous settlers who came to northern Minnesota came from towns or cities or farming areas that were, especially in the case of Europe, very established. So when those people came to northern Minnesota, it was certainly not much like the places they had left behind. The weather here: winter’s deep cold, snow, and ice, then the summer’s heat and mosquitoes! The isolation here: poor roads and distant neighbors. The struggle here: to build a shelter, to till land full of tree roots…..

