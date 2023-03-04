We must acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land in Northern Minnesota. These people include the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.
The early Non-Indigenous settlers who came to northern Minnesota came from towns or cities or farming areas that were, especially in the case of Europe, very established. So when those people came to northern Minnesota, it was certainly not much like the places they had left behind. The weather here: winter’s deep cold, snow, and ice, then the summer’s heat and mosquitoes! The isolation here: poor roads and distant neighbors. The struggle here: to build a shelter, to till land full of tree roots…..
I could go on, but readers can fill in other details of the life those people faced.
Yes, some of those people did decide that there were other places to live, other ways to live, and they moved on. But many of them stayed.
Some of them went to work for the lumber companies and developed a routine and friends.
Some went to work in the mines and maybe had a Location house with a garden and a few friends or relatives who lived nearby.
Some developed a farm in an area with other farms, and then a schoolhouse was built, and a church or two, and life became less isolated.
After many years, some never wanted to say good-bye to this place they’d made their home through difficult days and memorable days. They needed fortitude, gumption, strength, stubbornness, sisu!
Of course, we all face our own struggles and dilemmas, no matter the era. When we do have troubles, it may help to think about those pioneers and gain some determination to make the best of what we have, just as they did.
A “homestead” often refers to a tract of land acquired from U.S. public lands by filing a record, living on the land and cultivating the land.
The following memoir was written by Alice Everett Jacksha and published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in the 1980s, before the country of Yugoslavia separated into the independent nations of Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, and Montenegro. Alice Everett was born in Hibbing in 1929, graduated from Chisholm High School, and lived for many years in Angora. She married Leo Jacksha in 1951 and they had four children. Alice was a very good caregiver and writer. In this story she tells about Leo’s parents, homesteaders in Rauch which is along Highway 65 in Koochiching County, north of the county line with Itasca County. Leo passed away in 2003 and Alice passed in 2010.
—
Yugoslavia is a very mountainous country, particularly in the north, with many orchards, farms, and minerals. The coastal region has numerous bays and gulfs and hundreds of off-shore islands. It is a melting pot of nationalities with Slovenians in the north, then Croatians, Serbians, Bosnians, Macedonians, and Montenegrians.
(The northern area of Yugoslavia, prior to the end of World War One, was part of the Austria-Hungarian Empire. Serbia, Montenegro, Albania had control over the rest of the land that would be formed into Yugoslavia after the war ended. Before World War One, during the reign of Franz Joseph I, who was the Emperor of Austria and other states of the Habsburg monarchy, there was much unemployment and unrest.)
People were tired of revolutions and poverty. When they began to hear that there was freedom and plenty of land in America, many of them began to leave Europe.
In 1888, at the age of 16, John Jacksha left his birthplace of Semich, in the southeastern area of Slovenia, to emigrate to America. After a long, perilous sea voyage with other hopeful immigrants, he arrived in New York’s harbor. What a welcome sight the Statue of Liberty must have been to those weary, wretched souls!
(And John Jacksha was seeing a brand new statue, as it had just been dedicated on October 28, 1886, by President Grover Cleveland.)
John lived in New York for a few years, working for about $4.00 a week. From New York he traveled to Arizona because there was work there in copper and silver mines. He then moved on to Montana and North Dakota, working in the forests and on ranches until 1902. From there he moved on to the Mesabi Iron Range of northern Minnesota, to work again in the mines, this time iron ore mines. Perhaps it was then he heard of land available further north.
A few years later, he purchased 120 acres in the wilderness along the Littlefork River in an area later named Rauch. He cut down trees and squared them off for cabin-building logs, joining them together with cedar pegs about a foot log and two inches thick. There wasn’t a metal nail in that cabin until he fastened wooden siding on with nails a year later.
His was one of the first cabins in that area. Perhaps this is what had he was dreaming about when he left Europe—his own house, his own land. He would later help others to build their cabins. Supplies were brought in on horseback or carried by men in packsacks. Long cold winters were spent with handheld tools making wood shingles and siding. When the weather allowed, men worked in the woods.
Soon many other immigrants came streaming in from Finland, Sweden, Italy and all areas in Yugoslavia. Many of these men became lumberjacks. Some of them and their families lived in houseboats or wigwams right on the river. Others, like John, settled on land they turned into farms. It took a lot of hard work.
In 1912, John married Gertrude Kochevar, who was also born in Semich. Eight children were born to them and they all lived in the two-story, four-room cabin. Gertrude washed clothes on the washboard every day with water hauled from the river. Later a well was dug when the boys sent money home from the army.
Somewhere along the way, John learned to speak English by taking Night School classes. Gertrude learned English from reading her children’s school books. She could speak it rather well except when she got excited—then Slovenian words came tumbling out.
There were many farm chores to do and everyone had to pitch in to help. Gertrude canned vegetables, preserves, sauces and meats in two-quart jars for her large family. The oldest daughter, Jenny, took old dresses and made shirts for the boys. Printed feed sacks were made into dresses for the girls in the family.
When America entered World War Two in 1941, many young men were drafted and among them were the Jacksha boys, Frank, Leo, and Willie. The older girls left home one by one, going to college to become teachers and sending money home to help the next one.
John and Gertrude never owned nor drove a car until Jenny bought a Plymouth in 1935. It became the first auto on that farm. There was no tractor either until the boys made a “bug” out of an old car. (Also called a “doodlebug,” these were homemade tractors made out of car and truck parts.)
John passed away in 1943, leaving Gertrude to take care of the farm and the last two little girls. The house that once had been full of love and laughter seemed empty and lonely—especially after the last of the children left home. Life became depressing and frightening in that creaky old house when only Gertrude was left there. Many of her nearby friends had died and their families had grown-up and left, too. She decided to move into Chisholm.
There, for the first time, she had electricity and running water. She could walk to the stores and church and even got to visit with other Slovenian women who lived in town. It was almost like being back in her childhood hometown again!
Back on the farm in Rauch, the barn that had sheltered cattle, horses and chickens was falling down. Even the granary was leaning sideways and the pig shed was rotting away. The house sat empty and forlorn, except for weekend fisherman or hunters from the family or their friends. The roof began to leak and the foundation sagged.
Eventually the boys built a two-room shack next to the old house. The final insult—a newer, much smaller house was taking the place of the house John built by hand!
The day came when the old house was torn down and the old, hand-hewn logs that built it were hauled away. But family members still came to the farm and its small hunting shack to seek solitude and serenity. Leo spends a few days there alone, as does his wife, the author of this family story. Their daughter and her girlfriends like to have a “vacation” at Rauch.
So once again there is life and laugher—feet walking across the fields and through the woods. Perhaps the old homestead is not so forlorn now that it has become a beloved place of retreat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.