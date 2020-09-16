ELY — The Northwoods Business Incubator, a program hatched early this year to assist area entrepreneurs and small business owners, came to an abrupt halt just as it was gaining momentum.
Only one session had been held when the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the scheduled meetings due to restrictions limiting in-person gatherings.
But the program is back — just in a new format. The first several sessions, which begin today, will be held virtually.
In many ways, the initiative is needed more than ever as businesses have been forced to adapt in the era of COVID-19, said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve all been thrown into this virtual world,” she said, and many businesses are still trying to catch up. “There’s been a high learning curve as they adjust to the current business world.”
Some of the sessions will address specific needs businesses are facing during the changing times. The second virtual meeting will focus on mastering the video conferencing platform, Zoom. It will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 7, and will feature Liz Uram, a Minnesota speaker who works with companies to train leaders how to obtain better results through clear communication.
Some individuals are comfortable using Zoom, Sebesta said, while for others, “it can be really frustrating.” Ass the coronavirus pandemic continues, “I suspect it will be here for a while,” she said of virtual avenues of conducting business.
Northwoods Business Incubator sessions are open to everyone, including business owners, managers, employees, and entrepreneurs.
The Ely chamber launched the program to fill in gaps by providing resources and services to the business community, especially in the remote Ely area.
It was designed to assist current business owners, businesses looking to expand and “folks thinking of starting up a business who don’t know where to begin,” Sebesta said.
The virtual format will make it easier for people from farther away to participate, she noted. “We welcome anyone who would like to join in — from Virginia, Hibbing,” or anywhere else on the Iron Range.
Those interested in taking part in a session can reserve a spot by emailing the chamber office at director@ely.org or by calling 218-365-6123. Access information will be provided at that time.
The program’s inaugural session held in January generated positive feedback, Sebesta said. “Folks who attended found it helpful,” especially from the aspects of being connected with resources and networking with others. Additional sessions had been scheduled for March and April.
At least 15 individuals have signed up for today’s session, which begins at 9 a.m. “We are still getting a positive response,” Sebesta said. Curt Walczak, of the Northland Small Business Development Center, will discuss website setup and search engine optimization.
Another session, set for Dec. 15, will host Randy Back, operations director, and Renee Prout, an outreach specialist, both from the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, who will talk about training internships.
“We are always looking for ideas and input on different needs businesses have,” Sebesta said. “Now, more than ever, we have to provide as much information and as many resources to the business community as we can.”
